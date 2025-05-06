The company aims to address pressing challenges in temperature-sensitive logistics, including food safety, quality retention, and reduction of wastage.

Cold chain logistics firm Celcius Logistics has raised INR 250 crore in its Series B funding round, co-led by global investment group Eurazeo and agritech-focused Omnivore, with continued support from IvyCap Ventures and debt partners such as Trifecta Capital, Lighthouse Canton, BlackSoil, UCIC, and GetVantage, among others.

The funds will be deployed to scale Celcius' cold chain network to over 1,000 cities in India, strengthen its pharma logistics capabilities, and upgrade its proprietary tech stack that includes a Transport Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), and Inventory Management System (IMS). The company aims to address pressing challenges in temperature-sensitive logistics, including food safety, quality retention, and reduction of wastage.

"The funding comes at a pivotal time as we scale our operations and strengthen our capabilities across all verticals," said Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO of Celcius Logistics. "We are focused on expanding our reach, deepening customer partnerships, and delivering seamless, reliable, and efficient temperature-sensitive logistics using our tech-driven cold chain solutions."

Founded in 2020, Celcius Logistics is a Navi Mumbai-based integrated cold chain 3PL provider offering end-to-end logistics solutions. Its platform enables real-time coordination among manufacturers, transporters, and warehouses, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of perishable goods.

The company operates in 600+ cities, manages a fleet of over 4,000 vehicles, 150+ cold storage facilities, and 250+ hyperlocal delivery riders.

Celcius' clientele includes top names such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, Domino's, Keventers, and Baskin Robbins. The company has demonstrated consistent 2.5x YoY revenue growth since 2021 and is actively expanding its presence in the high-demand pharmaceutical logistics segment.

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore, commented, "Celcius is revolutionising cold chain logistics to meet the urgent need for energy-efficient, climate-resilient solutions in a warming world. Their platform delivers both environmental and economic value."

Ernest Xue of Eurazeo added, "India's fragmented cold chain ecosystem has long constrained the flow of essentials. Celcius' intelligent, tech-driven platform is modernizing infrastructure and supporting climate goals at scale."

With total funding of INR 390 crore to date, Celcius is poised to bridge critical cold chain gaps in India's supply chain ecosystem.