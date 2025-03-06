SaralSCF Empowers Women Entrepreneurs with INR 640 Mn in Financing, Aims to Double Support in 2025 By ensuring seamless access to capital, the initiative aims to drive growth, sustainability, and innovation among women-led enterprises.

Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF

For many women entrepreneurs in India, securing financing is more than just access to capital—it's about unlocking their full potential. Despite driving innovation and job creation across industries, women-led businesses continue to face significant barriers in obtaining timely working capital. Bridging this critical gap, SaralSCF, the supply chain financing arm of BlackSoil, is empowering women entrepreneurs with tailored financial solutions to scale their ventures.

In 2024 alone, SaralSCF said that it disbursed over INR 640 million to nearly 150 women-led enterprises, providing them with the resources to expand operations, invest in growth, and build long-term stability. These businesses, spanning manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, are thriving with the support of flexible funding solutions that cater to their unique needs.

Looking ahead, SaralSCF is setting its sights on doubling its outreach to women entrepreneurs in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to gender equity in business. By ensuring seamless access to capital, the initiative aims to drive growth, sustainability, and innovation among women-led enterprises. This effort aligns with SaralSCF's broader mission of bridging credit gaps in India's MSME sector and fostering sustainable economic development.

"Women entrepreneurs are reshaping India's business landscape, and access to capital is essential for them to thrive," said Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF. "Providing Rs 640+ million in financing in 2024 is just the beginning. In 2025, we aim to double our support for women entrepreneurs, creating even more opportunities for long-term success."

Beyond empowering women-led enterprises, SaralSCF claims to have recorded INR 12,370 million in total disbursements in 2024, reflecting a 34% year-on-year growth. Its Assets Under Management (AUM) currently stands at INR 286 crore, highlighting its growing impact among MSMEs and corporate partners.

Expanding its reach, SaralSCF has ventured into 22 new cities and onboarded 32 new anchor partners. In CY24, the platform processed 1.23 lakh invoices, ensuring small businesses—especially those led by women—receive timely funding to optimise their cash flows.

Through its Saral Pay Later, Saral Vendor Finance, and Saral Supply Chain Credit solutions, SaralSCF is not just financing businesses; it is creating an inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem where women entrepreneurs can thrive.
