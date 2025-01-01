Blue Tokai
This Week in Funding: Tessolve Leads the Pack
CityMall, Seekho, Blue Tokai, and FirstClub also raised capital this week.
Madam Barista: Namrata Asthana, Co-Founder, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Founded in 2012, Blue Tokai was born out of a simple but powerful vision—to make high-quality, specialty coffee accessible to Indian consumers.
This Week's Best Startup Funding: August 24–31
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 24 to August 31.
Verlinvest Backs Blue Tokai with USD 35 Mn to Boost Presence in Metro and Tier I, II Cities
The newly acquired funds will enable the brand to expand to over 350 locations within the next 30-36 months, drive product innovation, and explore new sales channels.