In a country where tea has long reigned supreme, Namrata Asthana is changing the narrative, one meticulously roasted coffee bean at a time. As the co-founder of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, she has not only built a thriving business but also reshaped India's coffee culture with her relentless pursuit of quality and sustainability.

Before diving into the world of entrepreneurship, Namrata's background was rooted in psychology and communications. She honed her skills in design while working in Chicago and later led the Clinton Fellowship at the American India Foundation. With a career that spanned communications roles at PepsiCo India and the Centre for Development Finance, she developed a keen sense of consumer behavior and impact-driven storytelling. "These experiences helped me connect with the Indian market, shape our brand's narrative, and build a strong community around specialty coffee," she says.

Founded in 2012, Blue Tokai was born out of a simple but powerful vision—to make high-quality, specialty coffee accessible to Indian consumers. "We're committed to educating customers about the art of coffee while ensuring sustainable practices and fair compensation for farmers," Namrata explains.

In the early days, Blue Tokai's vision found believers among an eclectic mix of friends and family, curious coffee enthusiasts, expats longing for a taste of home, and pioneering cafés willing to take a gamble on freshly roasted Indian coffee. "These early adopters were instrumental in shaping our journey and fostering a community centered around exceptional coffee," she recalls. That revolution has been nothing short of transformative. Today, Blue Tokai boasts ARR of 400 crore, over 150 outlets, and a direct impact on India's coffee farming community. As she continues to push boundaries and redefine India's coffee culture, Namrata Asthana is not just brewing coffee—she's brewing a legacy.