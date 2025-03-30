Madam Barista: Namrata Asthana, Co-Founder, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Founded in 2012, Blue Tokai was born out of a simple but powerful vision—to make high-quality, specialty coffee accessible to Indian consumers.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Namrata Asthana, Co-Founder, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

In a country where tea has long reigned supreme, Namrata Asthana is changing the narrative, one meticulously roasted coffee bean at a time. As the co-founder of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, she has not only built a thriving business but also reshaped India's coffee culture with her relentless pursuit of quality and sustainability.

Before diving into the world of entrepreneurship, Namrata's background was rooted in psychology and communications. She honed her skills in design while working in Chicago and later led the Clinton Fellowship at the American India Foundation. With a career that spanned communications roles at PepsiCo India and the Centre for Development Finance, she developed a keen sense of consumer behavior and impact-driven storytelling. "These experiences helped me connect with the Indian market, shape our brand's narrative, and build a strong community around specialty coffee," she says.

Founded in 2012, Blue Tokai was born out of a simple but powerful vision—to make high-quality, specialty coffee accessible to Indian consumers. "We're committed to educating customers about the art of coffee while ensuring sustainable practices and fair compensation for farmers," Namrata explains.

In the early days, Blue Tokai's vision found believers among an eclectic mix of friends and family, curious coffee enthusiasts, expats longing for a taste of home, and pioneering cafés willing to take a gamble on freshly roasted Indian coffee. "These early adopters were instrumental in shaping our journey and fostering a community centered around exceptional coffee," she recalls. That revolution has been nothing short of transformative. Today, Blue Tokai boasts ARR of 400 crore, over 150 outlets, and a direct impact on India's coffee farming community. As she continues to push boundaries and redefine India's coffee culture, Namrata Asthana is not just brewing coffee—she's brewing a legacy.
Creative head with a passion for crafting engaging and compelling content. My segment, Business Dynamics, cover mid sized companies and dives into their business perspective.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

KiranaPro Founder Gifts 1% Equity to Each Employee on His Birthday

By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk