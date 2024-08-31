Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 24 to August 31.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This week's funding highlights a diverse range of sectors, from rapid delivery services and fashion retail to specialty coffee and tech support, showcasing the dynamic landscape of startup investments.

Zepto: Quick Commerce Platform

Zepto, founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, serves millions of customers by delivering over 10,000 products across various categories within 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.

This week, Zepto secured an impressive USD 340 million in funding from investors including General Catalyst, Dragon Fund, Epiq Capital, StepStone, Lightspeed, DST, and Contrary.

Baazar Style Retail: Value Fashion Retailer

Baazar Style Retail, a fashion hub established in 2013, has made significant strides in India's retail sector. With more than 135 stores spanning 9 states, the West Bengal-based company offers a diverse range of stylish apparel and general merchandise for all age groups.

This week, Baazar Style Retail raised INR 250 crore, supported by an array of investors including Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Volrado Venture Partners Fund IV Gamma, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC, HDFC Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

Lal Sweets: Indian Sweets Brand

Bengaluru's Lal Sweets, established in 2010, is renowned for its traditional Indian sweets like Mysore Pak, Dharwad Peda, Kaju Katli, and Besan Laddu. The company leverages Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technology to extend the shelf life of its confections.

Lal Sweets has recently attracted INR 330 crore in funding from MO Alternate Investment Advisors Private Limited ("MO Alts").

Blue Tokai: Specialty Coffee and Bakery Brand

Blue Tokai, founded in 2013 by Matt Chitharanjan, Namrata Asthana, and Shivam Shahi, is a Gurugram-based specialty coffee brand that has grown to over 110 outlets across India and expanded internationally to Japan. The brand partners with top retail, hospitality, and corporate spaces, shaping India's coffee culture to global standards.

The company raised USD 35 million this week, with investments from Verlinvest, Anicut Capital, and A91 Partners.

Pilgrim: Beauty and Personal Care Brand

Pilgrim, founded in 2019 by Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker, offers a diverse range of skincare, hair care, and fragrance products sourced from around the world. Sourcing ingredients globally, from France, Korea, Spain, Australia, the Amazon Rainforest, and Swiss glaciers, the company serves a wide customer base across 25,000 pin codes in India.

The company raised USD 9 million in its latest funding round, with contributions from Fireside Ventures, Vertex Ventures, NSFO Ventures, Mirabilis Investment, and NABS Vriddhi.

Servify: Post-Sales Service Firm

Servify, founded in 2015, specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances. Through its platform, consumers can add their electronic devices, store purchase bills, and access brand-authorised services both during and after the warranty period.