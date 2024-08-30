Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Quick Commerce Platform Zepto Raises USD 340 Mn in Follow-On Round, Boosting Valuation to USD 5 Bn Zepto plans to use the new capital to double its dark stores to 700 by March 2025 and expand into new markets such as Nasik, Chandigarh, Vizag, and Ahmedabad.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founders at Zepto

Quick commerce company Zepto has announced the raising of USD 340 million in a follow-on financing round, propelling its valuation to USD 5 billion, up from USD 3.6 billion in June 2024.

The round was led by General Catalyst, with Dragon Fund and Epiq Capital joining as new investors. Existing backers, including StepStone, Lightspeed, DST, and Contrary, also increased their stakes, reinforcing their confidence in Zepto's rapid growth trajectory.

With this latest funding, Zepto has raised over USD 1 billion in 2024 alone and more than USD 1.5 billion since its inception.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto serves millions of customers by delivering over 10,000 products across various categories within 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.

Zepto plans to use the new capital to double its dark stores to 700 by March 2025 and expand into new markets such as Nasik, Chandigarh, Vizag, and Ahmedabad. The company also aims to strengthen its presence in existing metro cities.

"The rationale behind this follow-on financing was twofold," said Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO at Zepto. "First, the opportunity to bring onboard a lead investor of Neeraj Arora's calibre from General Catalyst was one we couldn't pass on. Second, strengthening our balance sheet is a strategic move, particularly as the company continues to deliver robust growth and operating leverage. While these recent financings reflect strong confidence in Zepto's performance to date, we recognise there is still a lot of execution ahead of us to fulfil our ambition of building a world-class internet company out of India. At Zepto, we genuinely feel we are just at the beginning of our journey."

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director of General Catalyst, expressed his belief in Zepto's potential, saying, "Zepto's quick commerce model is setting the standard for the future of e-commerce in India and beyond."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

India's Fintech in Promising Place But Needs to Prepare For Decade Ahead: GFF & BCG Report

The report states that Generative AI and API-based open architecture are key drivers of future growth with applications ranging from customer service automation to fraud detection, fintech is exploring strategic international expansion.

By Prince Kariappa
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Technology

3 Ways the "Finternet" is Set to Revolutionize the Global Economy

Current financial system is not able to cope with the demands of users says Nandan Nilekani, co-founder Infosys

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

ODA Class, Medront, and Serigen Mediproducts Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Vanshika Goenka Misra: The Dream Weaver

One of my boldest moves was revitalizing a 174-year-old brand - Christy, making it more relevant to younger customers and transforming the entire experience to be digital-first, says Vanshika Goenka Misra, CEO, Christy Welspun.

By Shrabona Ghosh