Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Mumbai-based post-sales service firm Servify has secured INR 84 crore (approximately USD 10 million) in a fresh tranche of its Series D funding round, featuring a mix of equity and debt investments from Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital.

Bajaj Holdings contributed INR 34 crore in equity, while Trifecta and Innoven Capital each provided debt financing to complete the total amount.

To facilitate this capital infusion, Servify's board passed a special resolution to issue 500 non-convertible debentures and 1,16,555 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) for a total consideration of INR 84 crore or USD 10 million, as per its recent filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances. Through its platform, consumers can add their electronic devices, store purchase bills, and access brand-authorised services both during and after the warranty period.

With this latest round, Servify's total fundraising to date stands at around USD 125 million. This includes USD 65 million raised in 2022 during the ongoing Series D round, which was led by Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund.

In terms of financial performance, Servify claims that it reported a robust 95% year-on-year growth, generating INR 611 crore in revenue during the fiscal year ending March 2023. However, the company has yet to disclose its annual results for FY24.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Success Isn't Linear — 5 Tips to Overcome Obstacles and Find Your Winning Strategy

The game of business requires a serious and thoughtful approach. Read on to learn five key ways to meet the biggest challenges you'll face as a leader.

By Nancy Solari
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
Finance

The Future of FinTech in India: Global FinTech Fest Outcome

In a recent discussion at the Global FinTech Festival, Shailendra Singh, Dilip Asbe and Amrish Rau, comprehensively take on the dynamic world of FinTech, setting the stage for a broader conversation on the sector's future

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

What Is Elon Musk's New Master Plan For Tesla? Original Blueprint Disappears From Tesla's Website After 18 years

Tesla seems to have removed Musk's original master plan (and the follow-up) from its website.

By Sherin Shibu