This Week in Funding: Tessolve Leads the Pack CityMall, Seekho, Blue Tokai, and FirstClub also raised capital this week.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
This week, we saw investors betting on diverse sectors— semiconductors, quick commerce, vernacular edtech, specialty coffee, and community-driven retail. From tech innovations to platforms that cater directly to consumers, startups have successfully secured substantial funding to scale their operations and expand their offerings. Here are the top funding highlights of the week (August 30–September 5).
Tessolve (Semiconductors & Embedded Engineering)
Inception: 2004
Founders: Srini Chinamilli and Raja Manickam
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Tessolve is a leading provider of end-to-end semiconductor and embedded engineering solutions. The company acts as a one-stop-shop for industries such as automotive, industrial, and IoT, offering services from chip design and hardware/software development to post-silicon support and advanced testing. With expertise in AI integration, IoT connectivity, and custom silicon platforms, Tessolve empowers OEMs and silicon firms globally.
Funding: USD 150 Million
Investor: TPG
CityMall (Community-led E-commerce)
Inception: 2019
Founders: Angad Kikla, Naisheel Verdhan, and Rahul Gill
Headquartered: Gurugram
CityMall is a community-commerce platform that caters to consumers in India's tier III and IV cities. By leveraging local community leaders, it brings affordable groceries, FMCG goods, white goods, electronics, and fashion to smaller towns. The platform bridges urban-rural retail gaps while creating entrepreneurial opportunities for local leaders.
Funding: USD 47 Million
Investors: Accel, Waterbridge Ventures, Citius, General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Jungle Ventures
Seekho (Edtech – Vernacular Learning)
Inception: 2020
Founders: Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal, and Yash Banwani
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Seekho delivers vernacular bite-sized learning content across business, career, and self-growth categories. With three-to-five-minute videos, it simplifies concepts like digital presence building, business operations, and language learning. Its app aims to make skilling and self-improvement accessible to India's mass market by focusing on short, engaging, and practical learning formats.
Funding: USD 28 Million
Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters (F&B – Specialty Coffee)
Inception: 2013
Founders: Matt Chitharanjan, Namrata Asthana, and Shivam Shahi
Headquartered: New Delhi
Blue Tokai has established itself as a premium specialty coffee brand. Offering roasted beans, cold brews, and ready-to-drink coffee, it caters to consumers through cafes, online subscriptions, and retail stores. Known for sourcing high-quality beans, the company has cultivated a loyal base of coffee enthusiasts who value freshness and craft.
Funding: USD 25 Million
Investors: A91 Partners, Anicut, Verlinvest, 12 Flags
FirstClub (Quick Commerce – Premium Lifestyle)
Inception: 2025
Founder: Ayyappan R
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Funding: USD 23 Million
Investors: Accel, RTP Global, Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, Aditya Birla Ventures