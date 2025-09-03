Seekho Raises USD 28 Mn in Series B Led by Bessemer The round also saw participation from Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seekho Founders

Bengaluru-based short-form learning platform Seekho has raised USD 28 million in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani, Seekho provides bite-sized vernacular content across career, business and self-growth categories. The app delivers content in the form of three to five-minute videos ranging from guidance on digital services to building an online presence, improving business operations and learning new languages.

The platform claims to have over 25 million monthly active users, growing 60 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The fresh capital will be directed toward developing new content formats and introducing AI-driven solutions.

"At Seekho, our mission is to make learning fun and easy for everyone regardless of language, location or background. We believe learning should be relevant, bite-sized, and accessible in the palm of your hand," said founder Rohit Choudhary.

He added that the company is working toward building a product that brings "Edutainment on Tap" for the next 500 million Indians.

Seekho reported revenue of INR 11.5 crore with losses of INR 4.6 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. The FY25 financials are yet to be released.

The company believes increasing willingness among consumers to pay for digital content and the adoption of UPI autopay are boosting subscription-led growth.

Competing with platforms such as Unacademy, upGrad and Pocket FM, Seekho aims to capture a share of the estimated USD 2.5 billion subscription market in India.

Seekho has raised USD 39 Mn across three rounds from Lightspeed, Elevation, PointOne, Sprout, AngelList, Succeed, and angels including Gaurav Munjal, Anupam Mittal, Alok Mittal, Harsh Daga, Abhinav Daga, Hemant Goteti, Zishaan Hayath.
