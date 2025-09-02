Blue Tokai Raises USD 25 Mn from Existing Investors With the fresh funds, the Gurugram-based brand targets over 800 stores and INR 2,000 crore in revenue within the next four years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blue Tokai

Speciality coffee chain Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has secured USD 25 million (approx. INR 220 crore) in a bridge funding round from its existing investors A91 Partners, Anicut, Verlinvest, and 12 Flags.

Following this fresh infusion, the company has revised its business goals to now target over 800 stores and INR 2,000 crore in revenue within the next four years. The earlier plan was to reach INR 1,000 crore in revenue and INR 100 crore in EBITDA by 2027.

The company said the capital will be used to scale its retail presence, strengthen its back-end operations, and support international forays into markets like Dubai and Japan. In India, the investment will fund new cafes as well as the expansion of roasteries and bakery facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Blue Tokai is among the leading premium coffee brands with outlets across major cities.

According to startup data platform TheKredible, the company has raised more than USD 105 million so far, including a USD 30 million Series C round led by Verlinvest in August last year. A91 Partners holds the largest external stake at 22.77 percent, followed by Verlinvest.

The company has recorded sharp growth over the past four fiscal years. Its revenue rose from INR 41 crore in FY21 to INR 75 crore in FY22, INR 127 crore in FY23, and INR 216 crore in FY24.

In the competitive market, Blue Tokai faces challenges from players such as Rage Coffee, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Slay Coffee, Sleepy Owl, and Seven Beans Co.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Flipkart Acquires Majority Stake in Pinkvilla

The deal will allow Flipkart to access insights into emerging lifestyle and entertainment trends while using content to unlock new commerce opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Autonomous Vehicles, Market Disruption, and Drivers: Uber's Vision for the Future of Indian Mobility

I personally believe that autonomous vehicles have to have superhuman levels of safety. It's not good enough for them to be better than humans, says Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO Uber

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Web3's Speed Is No Longer Optional. It's the Path to Adoption.

For Web3 to move beyond prototypes and achieve mainstream adoption, blockchains must deliver sub-second speed, massive scalability and predictable costs to meet real-world demands.

By Sandeep Nailwal