With the fresh funds, the Gurugram-based brand targets over 800 stores and INR 2,000 crore in revenue within the next four years.

Speciality coffee chain Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has secured USD 25 million (approx. INR 220 crore) in a bridge funding round from its existing investors A91 Partners, Anicut, Verlinvest, and 12 Flags.

Following this fresh infusion, the company has revised its business goals to now target over 800 stores and INR 2,000 crore in revenue within the next four years. The earlier plan was to reach INR 1,000 crore in revenue and INR 100 crore in EBITDA by 2027.

The company said the capital will be used to scale its retail presence, strengthen its back-end operations, and support international forays into markets like Dubai and Japan. In India, the investment will fund new cafes as well as the expansion of roasteries and bakery facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Blue Tokai is among the leading premium coffee brands with outlets across major cities.

According to startup data platform TheKredible, the company has raised more than USD 105 million so far, including a USD 30 million Series C round led by Verlinvest in August last year. A91 Partners holds the largest external stake at 22.77 percent, followed by Verlinvest.

The company has recorded sharp growth over the past four fiscal years. Its revenue rose from INR 41 crore in FY21 to INR 75 crore in FY22, INR 127 crore in FY23, and INR 216 crore in FY24.

In the competitive market, Blue Tokai faces challenges from players such as Rage Coffee, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Slay Coffee, Sleepy Owl, and Seven Beans Co.