boAt
boAt Names Gaurav Nayyar as CEO Ahead of IPO
Nayyar, with over 20 years of operational and strategic expertise, spent eight years as a partner at Bain & Company before joining boAt three years ago.
Urban Company Files INR 1,900 Cr IPO
The issue will open on September 10 and close on September 12, with shares to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.
Not 'Smart' But 'All-ears': Shift In India's Wearable Device Market
The decline in smart watch shipments contrary to the rise in ear-wear, especially within the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment, signals a transformation in consumer preferences and market opportunities, says IDC
InnoVen Capital Invests INR 25 Cr In Consumer Electronics Startup boAt
boAt enjoys 20 per cent market share in earwear segment, as per data released by International Data Corporation