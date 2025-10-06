boAt Returns to Profitability with Strong FY25 Performance The consumer electronics brand posts over INR 60 crore net profit and INR 142 crore EBITDA, driven by innovation, category leadership, and disciplined cost management.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

[L-R] Sameer Mehta & Aman Gupta, Co-founders of boAt

boAt, a consumer electronics brand owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, has announced a robust return to profitability in FY25, marking a significant turnaround after two years of losses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of over INR 60 crore and an EBITDA exceeding INR 142 crore, a remarkable recovery from a net loss of INR 79.7 crore in FY24.

Standalone revenue for FY25 stood at INR 3,089.6 crore, with a net profit of INR 64.2 crore, highlighting the strength of its financial rebound.

The company's recovery is attributed to category leadership, innovative product launches, disciplined cost management, and strategic market expansion.

Consolidated revenue reached INR 3,097.8 crore, driven by sustained dominance in the audio segment, strategic growth in wearables, and traction in emerging business lines. boAt maintained a strong double-digit market share in India's personal audio category while ranking as the third-largest global player in branded personal audio. Its premium audio range, Nirvana by boAt, recorded significant growth, reinforcing the company's leadership.

Innovation remained central to boAt's strategy, with over 100 new products launched during the year. The portfolio included industry-first offerings such as TWS devices with head-tracking technology and advanced Knowles drivers.

The company also entered new categories with the launch of boAt TAG, expanding its ecosystem in connected consumer experiences. Complementing these innovations, boAt invested in brand building and marketing, leveraging digital storytelling, cultural partnerships, and campaigns with platforms like Netflix and IPL team RCB to strengthen its connect with India's youth.

The company accelerated its Make in India initiative, with over 70 percent of volumes now manufactured domestically. Localisation of components such as PCBs and plastics, combined with a reduction in working capital from approximately 71 days in March 2024 to 36 days in March 2025, enhanced operational efficiency and financial agility.

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and Executive Director of boAt, said, "Looking ahead, our focus will remain on expanding our product ecosystem, strengthening the Make in India agenda, and delivering superior experiences that define the boAt lifestyle."

Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt, added, "FY25 marks a pivotal turning point for boAt. Through cost discipline, innovation, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, we have not only returned to profitability but also laid the foundation for long-term sustainable growth. Our journey has always been about creating lasting value for consumers, partners, and stakeholders, and this year reaffirms that vision."

With a diversified channel mix, expansion into international markets including the GCC, and a strong innovation pipeline, boAt says that it is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26 and beyond.
