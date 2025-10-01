boAt Names Gaurav Nayyar as CEO Ahead of IPO

Nayyar, with over 20 years of operational and strategic expertise, spent eight years as a partner at Bain & Company before joining boAt three years ago.

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of consumer electronics brand boAt, has appointed Gaurav Nayyar as Chief Executive Officer as it prepares for its next phase of expansion and a public listing.

Nayyar previously served as Chief Operating Officer and played a key role in guiding the company back to profitability.

The leadership transition comes as boAt secured regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO). The offering is expected to raise about INR 2,000 crore, including a fresh issue of INR 900 crore, with the company's valuation estimated at nearly INR 13,000 crore. If completed, boAt will be the first Indian direct-to-consumer electronics brand to list publicly.

Nayyar brings over twenty years of operational and strategic expertise. Before joining boAt three years ago, he spent eight years as a partner at Bain and Company. During his tenure at boAt, he worked closely with the founding team to strengthen execution and performance across business segments.

Co-founder Sameer Mehta, who has been leading as CEO, will shift his focus to long-term strategy in his new role as Executive Director. Co-founder Aman Gupta will continue as Non-Executive Director.

The changes come after a strong financial turnaround in FY25. The company reported a net profit of INR 60 crore, reversing a loss of INR 74 crore the previous year.

Revenue for the year reached INR 3,098 crore, with India contributing the majority share. International markets also provided momentum, recording a 44 percent annual growth, even as the wearables segment faced pressure.

With profitability restored and IPO preparations underway, boAt is aiming to strengthen its position in India's competitive electronics sector while expanding its global footprint.