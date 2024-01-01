BSNL
BSNL 4G Service In High Revenue Earning Circles First: Report
The reason for the development is said to be in order to arrest the subscriber churn and increase revenue
Reliance Jio Became Largest Landline Service Provider Of Country
With 7.35 million landline connections as on August 31, Reliance Jio pips state-owned telecom operator and hitherto market leader BSNL's 7.13 million connections
BSNL Looks At Reliance Jio To Upgrade Its Network Infrastructure
Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country on 1st October 2022, while addressing the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022
How Merging BSNL and MTNL are Better for the Govt's .Telecom Business in India
Government has concluded in merging the two public telecom units for furtherance in the sector
This OTT Player is Banking on 4G Revolution to Stay Ahead of the Game
Last year, Amazon Prime Video India and Netflix entered the Indian OTT space, intensifying the competition