State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) reported a revenue from operations uptick of 10.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to touch INR 9,235 crore. This was driven by growth across its business verticals — consumer mobility, enterprise services, and consumer fixed access. The April to September (H1FY25) period financial statements reported a marginal reduction in its net loss to INR 2,785 crore for the first half of FY25, down from INR 2,951 crore during the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to increased operational revenue and an INR 168 crore income tax adjustment in Q2.

Despite the revenue boost, the company's total expenses climbed 4.5 per cent YoY to INR 12,890 crore, with employee costs rising 5.7 per cent to INR 4,042 crore, accounting for 31 per cent of total expenses and 44 per cent of operating revenue. Officials highlighted that BSNL achieved an operating profit, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increasing nearly 57 per cent YoY to INR 904 crore in H1 FY24. This signals a stronger financial footing for the telecom operator as it continues its revival efforts under the government's INR 3.2 lakh crore package.

BSNL's revival strategy includes substantial government backing, with INR 3,000 crore in funding received on September 30 in exchange for equity shares. This support covers critical expenditures such as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and capital requirements, enabling the company to focus on improving its service offerings.

The enterprise posted a robust 12 per cent YoY growth to INR 2,291 crore, reinforcing its role as a key revenue driver. BSNL is targeting revenues of INR 24,428 crore for FY25 and INR 35,960 crore by FY28, reflecting its long-term growth ambitions under the revival plan.

BSNL's consumer mobility business, which includes cellular services, saw a modest two per cent YoY revenue growth to INR 3,473.5 crore. However, revenue from cellular services specifically fell 6.6 per cent YoY to INR 2,522 crore due to delays in rolling out 4G services nationwide. Nevertheless, the company added 6.25 million mobile users in Q2, benefiting from customers switching from private operators following tariff hikes.