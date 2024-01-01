Bus aggregator
This Startup Is Digitizing Bus Commute In India
Mumbai-based Chalo digitizes buses and makes them safe and reliable by enabling live tracking and contactless digital payment
Meet Mumbai's Corporate Bus Service Provider
Cityflo operates a fleet of Mercedes Benz buses that have ergonomic, reclining seats and are equipped with air-suspension for comfortable ride
How Tech-Enabled Bus Service Providers Are Becoming a One-Stop Solution For On-the-Go Travellers
With this rapidly growing customer segment comes a burgeoning need for intercity travel between these urban centres and metros
Cityflo Raises INR 57 Cr In Series A Round Led By Lightbox Ventures
The startup will utilize the fresh capital to scale its operations in Mumbai
Gurgaon's gogoBus Acquires BusYar To Expand Its Market Operations
With this acquisition, gogoBus's area of operations will expand to the eastern region of the country