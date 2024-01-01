Byju
With IPL Suspended, Uncertainty Looms Over Startup Sponsors
Though it is unclear whether the players will be paid in full for almost half-run IPL edition, it is not less than a nightmare for the sponsors who have been pumping in large volumes of money in the tournament
BYJU'S closes Aakash Educational Services deal at $1 Billion
The strategic merger makes it the biggest acquisition by BYJU'S to date. Aakash founders and Blackstone to become shareholders in BYJU'S
Divya Gokulnath: Educationist, Entrepreneur
Find out how the Byju's co-founder started her journey as an educationist and get insights on her perception of the global education space
"Synchronous Is Superior Format for Online Learning"
Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, says the company believes in the concept of LIVE interactive classes being a superior format for online learning which creates greater learning outcomes
Edtech Giant Byju's Acquires Virtual Lab Simulation Platform LabInApp
This acquisition will give complete exit to Unitus Ventures from LabInApp
Online Learning Platform Byju's Raises Funds From Silver Lake
Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in the round
India Gets Its Second Edtech Unicorn As Unacademy Joins The Prestigious Club
Founded in 2015, Unacademy started as a YouTube channel before launching its own platform and a mobile app
[Funding Alert] BYJU's Raises Investment From Mary Meeker's BOND
The Bangalore-based edtech startup has raised an undisclosed amount
[Funding Alert] This Edtech Start-Up Is Now the Third Most Valued Indian Unicorn After Paytm, OYO
Byju's, which turned profitable on a full-year basis in the last financial year, said it has raised a fresh round of funding. The investment is touted to be $200 million at a valuation of $8 billion.
This Edtech Unicorn Turned Profitable After Tripling Its Revenue in FY19
BYJU's recorded a revenue of INR 1,341 crore for fiscal year 2019
Why Is Vernacular The Next Big Battleground For Online Domination?
Imagine a 'Digital India' free of linguistic fences; free from the monopoly of English as a language on the internet which many Indians are unable to comprehend. With the advent of affordable internet connectivity and wider network coverage, the potential market of the native Indian user on the internet cannot be underestimated.
Innovative Employee Management Trends That Make Workplace Exciting
Paid leaves for both parents, transferable leaves among employees, dog-friendly offices, and lots more! Keeping up with the demand of their young workforce, start-ups have come up with innovative and exciting HR policies that empower all employees. Glance through our pick of young businesses where innovation and experimentation are an integral part of their work culture.
Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns
Those who have been following the education sector sometime now know that every year is touted as the "year of education" – but not much seems to happen!
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education
After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion