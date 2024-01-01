Byju

News and Trends

With IPL Suspended, Uncertainty Looms Over Startup Sponsors

Though it is unclear whether the players will be paid in full for almost half-run IPL edition, it is not less than a nightmare for the sponsors who have been pumping in large volumes of money in the tournament

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

BYJU'S closes Aakash Educational Services deal at $1 Billion

The strategic merger makes it the biggest acquisition by BYJU'S to date. Aakash founders and Blackstone to become shareholders in BYJU'S

Women Entrepreneur™

Divya Gokulnath: Educationist, Entrepreneur

Find out how the Byju's co-founder started her journey as an educationist and get insights on her perception of the global education space

Entrepreneurs

"Synchronous Is Superior Format for Online Learning"

Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, says the company believes in the concept of LIVE interactive classes being a superior format for online learning which creates greater learning outcomes

News and Trends

Edtech Giant Byju's Acquires Virtual Lab Simulation Platform LabInApp

This acquisition will give complete exit to Unitus Ventures from LabInApp

News and Trends

Online Learning Platform Byju's Raises Funds From Silver Lake

Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in the round

News and Trends

India Gets Its Second Edtech Unicorn As Unacademy Joins The Prestigious Club

Founded in 2015, Unacademy started as a YouTube channel before launching its own platform and a mobile app

News and Trends

[Funding Alert] BYJU's Raises Investment From Mary Meeker's BOND

The Bangalore-based edtech startup has raised an undisclosed amount

News and Trends

[Funding Alert] This Edtech Start-Up Is Now the Third Most Valued Indian Unicorn After Paytm, OYO

Byju's, which turned profitable on a full-year basis in the last financial year, said it has raised a fresh round of funding. The investment is touted to be $200 million at a valuation of $8 billion.

News and Trends

This Edtech Unicorn Turned Profitable After Tripling Its Revenue in FY19

BYJU's recorded a revenue of INR 1,341 crore for fiscal year 2019

Growth Strategies

Why Is Vernacular The Next Big Battleground For Online Domination?

Imagine a 'Digital India' free of linguistic fences; free from the monopoly of English as a language on the internet which many Indians are unable to comprehend. With the advent of affordable internet connectivity and wider network coverage, the potential market of the native Indian user on the internet cannot be underestimated.

Business News

Innovative Employee Management Trends That Make Workplace Exciting

Paid leaves for both parents, transferable leaves among employees, dog-friendly offices, and lots more! Keeping up with the demand of their young workforce, start-ups have come up with innovative and exciting HR policies that empower all employees. Glance through our pick of young businesses where innovation and experimentation are an integral part of their work culture.

Growth Strategies

Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns

Those who have been following the education sector sometime now know that every year is touted as the "year of education" – but not much seems to happen!

News and Trends

Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

Technology

India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education

After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion