News and Trends

Bengaluru-based Taxi Start-up Rapido Raises US$55 million in Series C round of funding led by WestBridge Capital & Others

Rapido Raises US$55 million in Series C round of funding led by WestBridge Capital & Others

By Bhavya Kaushal
News and Trends

Can Tech-Startups Resolve the Dilemma of Urban Mobility in India?

Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services

Lifestyle

Ditching Your Car: How 'E-Pooling' Benefits Your Commute in India's Capital City

Even if one city can carpool around, the number of vehicles in use and thus, the emissions reduce manifold in an instant. The long-term effects include improved air quality and a healthier life.

News and Trends

What the Future of Car Rental Industry in India Might Look Like

The car rental market has several factors in its favor that are responsible for its growing success in the country.

News and Trends

Emerging Trends In The Shared Economy Space in 2017

The number one trend that will emerge in 2017 is that the idea of a shared economy will fall in the consideration set of a consumer's mind

Growth Strategies

Know How This Startup Is Curbing Travel Expenses By 45%

An online platform to search, compare and book outstation one-way and round trip cabs.

News and Trends

An Uber for Intercity

If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.

News and Trends

Yatra Taxi Anyone? Leading Travel Site Enters Crowded Taxi Aggregator Space

The online travel portal partns with various taxi aggregators to offer cab services in 450 cities across the country.

Technology

Mind Your Fleet aims to reorganize the cluttered cab rental industry

The beauty of entrepreneurship comes when you understand your organization as a complete living being