BorderPlus Secures INR 60 Cr Funding Led by Owl Ventures
The round also saw participation from prominent entrepreneurs, including Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal, CaratLane's former CEO Mithun Sacheti, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Sparkl Edventure's Aakash Chaudhary, and Apoorva Patni.
Designing Dreams: Nancy Tyagi
From stitching doll clothes to gracing Cannes, Nancy Tyagi's journey is a masterclass in turning passion into influence — proof that dreams stitched with creativity and perseverance always shine.
Nazara Technologies Secures INR 75 Cr Loan from Kiddopia
Kiddopia will disburse INR 75 crore (approximately GBP 6.8 million) to Nazara UK in one or more tranches. This internal funding is earmarked for business purposes and the repayment of existing loans, all in accordance with applicable laws.
Nazara Technologies Secures INR 220 Cr from SBI Funds Management
Under the agreement, Nazara will issue 23.5 lakh equity shares to the SBI fund at a price of INR 954.27 per share, generating a total of INR 219.99 crore.