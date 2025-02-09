Designing Dreams: Nancy Tyagi From stitching doll clothes to gracing Cannes, Nancy Tyagi's journey is a masterclass in turning passion into influence — proof that dreams stitched with creativity and perseverance always shine.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nancy Tyagi, The Fashion Influencer

Nancy Tyagi's journey into the world of fashion content creation has been nothing short of remarkable. From humble beginnings, she transformed her childhood passion for sewing into a thriving career that has earned her a place among the most influential voices in digital fashion.

At just 12 or 13 years old, she was stitching clothes for her dolls. What started as a personal hobby quickly became the foundation for her future. "It was something that just came naturally to me," she recalled.

"I started creating fashion content online, and it felt like a natural progression," Nancy shared. "But when I showed the behind-the-scenes of making the outfits, it resonated with so many people. That's when I realised I had found my niche."

Her content quickly caught the attention of fashion lovers, but Nancy didn't stop there. She approached each project with meticulous attention to detail, investing hours into every step of the process—designing, sourcing materials, draping, cutting, stitching, and even embroidery. "Coming up with a new design is the hardest part of my job—it can take anywhere from a few days to even a month to nail down a concept," she said. After the creative process, the real work begins: the video shoots and editing. "It's hectic, but the hard work makes the final result so rewarding."

As her content evolved, so did her style. Nancy describes it as raw and real, a reflection of her genuine passion for fashion. "I don't overproduce or filter the process—it's all about keeping it raw and true to what I love," she said. It's this authenticity that has allowed her to connect deeply with her audience. Her first viral video, which showcased a backless dress, was the breakthrough moment that catapulted her to wider recognition.

Today, Nancy's collaborations with major brands like CaratLane, Myntra fwd, and Sugar have allowed her to further expand her influence, all while maintaining creative freedom. "I'm lucky to have worked with brands that trust me to stay true to my style and vision," she added.

In a digital world full of creators, Nancy's perspective on competition is refreshing. "There's no real competition if you're truly talented and excel at what you do," she said. "Everyone brings something different to the table. As long as you stay true to your craft, there's always space to shine."

But it was her appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that truly marked a turning point in her career. "Attending Cannes had a massive impact on my career. The exposure helped my content reach a wider audience, and more people began recognising my work," Nancy reflected.

Looking ahead to 2025, Nancy is brimming with excitement for the future. "I'm planning to launch a wedding collection, which is something I've been working on for a while now," she revealed. "There's a lot more in the works, and trust me, it's going to be an exciting year ahead!"

From stitching for dolls to showcasing her designs on global platforms, Nancy Tyagi's journey is a testament to the power of passion, persistence, and staying true to one's creative vision. As she continues to build her personal brand, there's no doubt that her influence in the fashion world is only just beginning.

Instagram Followers: 2.9 Million
Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How Flexible Talent Is Transforming Consulting

Entrepreneurs can tune their disruption muscle by studying how consulting is facing two massive headwinds: Top Consultants are going independent, and Talent Platforms are able to outcompete their incumbents.

By Matthew Mottola
Growing a Business

Stop Selling Services — How MSPs Can Build Brands That Clients Can't Resist

In 2025, the managed service provider landscape is more competitive than ever. To stand out, MSPs must shift from selling technical services to building magnetic brands rooted in trust, value and differentiation.

By Scott Baradell
Leadership

5 Mindset Tips for a Successful 2025

What makes the difference between a successful business and one that doesn't last? The mindset of the business owner plays a crucial role.

By Joseph Camberato
By Sherin Shibu
Social Media

How to Turn Social Media Moments Into Newsworthy Stories That Captivate Audiences

How a simple TikTok of a baker kneading sourdough at 30,000 feet sparked global headlines, social media debates and a lesson in viral storytelling.

By Scott Baradell