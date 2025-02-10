BorderPlus Secures INR 60 Cr Funding Led by Owl Ventures The round also saw participation from prominent entrepreneurs, including Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal, CaratLane's former CEO Mithun Sacheti, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Sparkl Edventure's Aakash Chaudhary, and Apoorva Patni.

Mayank Kumar, Founder of BorderPlus

BorderPlus, a new-age cross-border workforce mobility platform, has raised INR 60 crore (USD 7 million) in its first institutional funding round led by Owl Ventures.

The round also saw participation from prominent entrepreneurs, including Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal, CaratLane's former CEO Mithun Sacheti, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Sparkl Edventure's Aakash Chaudhary, and Apoorva Patni.

Founded by Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, and Ayush Mathur, a former senior leader at OYO, BorderPlus aims to revolutionise international career opportunities for skilled Indian workers. Initially focusing on healthcare professionals and nurses, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including finishing school training, language learning, visa processing, job placements, cultural integration, and financial support.

"The global workforce landscape is evolving, especially with demographic trends such as aging populations. The tiered skilling and mobility approach that BorderPlus brings to the table, is solving for a critical need. BorderPlus' ability to integrate technology with end-to-end workforce mobility solutions is revolutionary," noted Amit A Patel, Managing Director at Owl Ventures.

The platform has already commenced training its first batch of nurses, equipping them with the necessary skills and support to secure global placements. Germany will be the initial target market, with plans to expand into other sectors such as hospitality, retail, teaching, construction/logistics, and trucking.

BorderPlus' innovative model also includes an INR 2 lakh program fee, fully reimbursable through scholarships or relocation assistance upon candidates' arrival in Germany.

Co-founders Mayank and Ayush stated, "We are committed to unlocking cross-border employment opportunities. This fundraise will help us enhance our platform capabilities, strengthen partnerships, and make international workforce mobility seamless and accessible."
