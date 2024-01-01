cars24
Cars24 Implements Plan to Change the Used-Car Market
Cars24 recently launched a new app called 'Superb App' to facilitate the 360 degrees of buying or selling a car
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ventures into the EV Space: Invests in EMotorad
Dhoni has invested in a number of businesses over the years, including the fitness startup Tagda Raho, the drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the used car retailer Cars24, D2C food and beverage brand 7Ink Brews, and the digital lending platform Khatabook.
Cars24 Becomes Seventh Unicorn in Pandemic Year After Raising $200 Mn
Pre-owned vehicle buying and selling platform Cars24 has raised USD 200 million in Series E funding round led by DST Global.
Despite a Slump in the Auto Sector, This Auto Start-up is Spearheading the Online Car Marketplace with its Latest Funding
The funds will be utilised to strengthen the footprint of the company in new cities, franchise model, technology and recently announced consumer lending business