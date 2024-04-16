You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ventures into the EV Space: Invests in EMotorad Dhoni has invested in a number of businesses over the years, including the fitness startup Tagda Raho, the drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the used car retailer Cars24, D2C food and beverage brand 7Ink Brews, and the digital lending platform Khatabook.

[L-R] Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sumedh Battewar & Aditya Oza

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary cricket player and former Indian captain, has partnered with Pune-based startup EMotorad. With this partnership, Dhoni makes a strategic investment in EMotorad, assuming an equity ownership stake and taking on a new role as a brand endorser.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this collaboration, Dhoni said, "The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I'm a fan of new-age companies that build these. EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey."

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India's national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He's Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly, the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles."

Founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar, EMotorad is an electric vehicle company that provides e-cycles for adventure seekers, daily commuters, and casual riders.

Along with its premium line, EMotorad also unveiled an affordable e-cycle model in 2023, priced at approximately INR 25,000. Its goal is to reach more cities than just Tier I and II cities.

In November 2023, EMotorad secured INR 164 crore in a Series B funding round led by Panthera Growth Partners. This capital was used to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, expand its global outreach, and enhance its R&D facility.

Beyond its digital footprint, the EV startup claims to boast a network of over 350 dealers across India and more than 10 EM experience centres.
