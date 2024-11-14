Get All Access for $5/mo

Nykaa Appoints Abhijeet Dabas as Executive VP and Business Head of Fashion eCommerce An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Dabas brings a deep understanding of both strategic growth and consumer behavior, having held key roles across major tech and e-commerce companies including McKinsey & Company, Cars24, Swiggy, Myntra, and Lazada.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abhijeet Dabas|LinkedIn

Nykaa, the Indian beauty and fashion eCommerce brand, has announced the appointment of Abhijeet Dabas as Executive Vice President and Business Head of its fashion eCommerce division.

An Indian Institute of Management Calcutta alumnus, Dabas brings a deep understanding of both strategic growth and consumer behavior, having held key roles across major tech and e-commerce companies including McKinsey & Company, Cars24, Swiggy, Myntra, and Lazada.

In his new role at Nykaa, Dabas will be responsible for advancing Nykaa Fashion's digital growth strategy, extending its international footprint, and solidifying its partnerships with prominent global retailers, such as Foot Locker and REVOLVE. His appointment marks a strategic move for Nykaa as it aims to strengthen its position in India's rapidly evolving fashion e-commerce space.

Commenting on Dabas's appointment, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and CEO of Nykaa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Abhijeet to the Nykaa team. His proven track record in scaling businesses and understanding of the Indian fashion landscape aligns perfectly with our vision for Nykaa Fashion. As we continue to revolutionize the fashion e-commerce experience for Indian consumers, Abhijeet's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and strengthening our market position."

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, and Head of Owned Brands, also added, "Abhijeet's appointment comes at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth in the fashion ecosystem. His expertise in building consumer-centric platforms will be crucial in enhancing our customer experience and scaling our fashion vertical. With global players eager to enter the Indian market, Nykaa is committed to becoming the partner of choice for leading international brands."

Dabas joins Nykaa after serving as CEO of Cars24 Southeast Asia and previously led Swiggy's business expansion of cloud kitchens in India. He also held senior roles in FMCG at Lazada Group and managed private brands at Flipkart's Myntra Jabong.

Excited about his new role, Dabas shared, "Joining Nykaa Fashion at this pivotal moment in its growth journey is truly exciting. The fashion e-commerce landscape in India presents unprecedented opportunities, and Nykaa's commitment to innovation and customer experience resonates strongly with my own vision. I look forward to working with the talented team to accelerate our growth trajectory across markets and deliver an unparalleled fashion commerce experience."

This leadership change follows Nykaa's Q2 results, where the fashion vertical reported 10% growth in GMV, mainly attributed to seasonality. The platform's revenue rose by 22% to INR 166.09 crore, with a boost from the digital content delivery platform Little Black Book, which continues to contribute to Nykaa's marketing and service income.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James