Nykaa, the Indian beauty and fashion eCommerce brand, has announced the appointment of Abhijeet Dabas as Executive Vice President and Business Head of its fashion eCommerce division.

An Indian Institute of Management Calcutta alumnus, Dabas brings a deep understanding of both strategic growth and consumer behavior, having held key roles across major tech and e-commerce companies including McKinsey & Company, Cars24, Swiggy, Myntra, and Lazada.

In his new role at Nykaa, Dabas will be responsible for advancing Nykaa Fashion's digital growth strategy, extending its international footprint, and solidifying its partnerships with prominent global retailers, such as Foot Locker and REVOLVE. His appointment marks a strategic move for Nykaa as it aims to strengthen its position in India's rapidly evolving fashion e-commerce space.

Commenting on Dabas's appointment, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and CEO of Nykaa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Abhijeet to the Nykaa team. His proven track record in scaling businesses and understanding of the Indian fashion landscape aligns perfectly with our vision for Nykaa Fashion. As we continue to revolutionize the fashion e-commerce experience for Indian consumers, Abhijeet's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and strengthening our market position."

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, and Head of Owned Brands, also added, "Abhijeet's appointment comes at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth in the fashion ecosystem. His expertise in building consumer-centric platforms will be crucial in enhancing our customer experience and scaling our fashion vertical. With global players eager to enter the Indian market, Nykaa is committed to becoming the partner of choice for leading international brands."

Dabas joins Nykaa after serving as CEO of Cars24 Southeast Asia and previously led Swiggy's business expansion of cloud kitchens in India. He also held senior roles in FMCG at Lazada Group and managed private brands at Flipkart's Myntra Jabong.

Excited about his new role, Dabas shared, "Joining Nykaa Fashion at this pivotal moment in its growth journey is truly exciting. The fashion e-commerce landscape in India presents unprecedented opportunities, and Nykaa's commitment to innovation and customer experience resonates strongly with my own vision. I look forward to working with the talented team to accelerate our growth trajectory across markets and deliver an unparalleled fashion commerce experience."

This leadership change follows Nykaa's Q2 results, where the fashion vertical reported 10% growth in GMV, mainly attributed to seasonality. The platform's revenue rose by 22% to INR 166.09 crore, with a boost from the digital content delivery platform Little Black Book, which continues to contribute to Nykaa's marketing and service income.