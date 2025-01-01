Centre Court Capital

Centre Court Capital Closes Maiden Fund at INR 410 Cr

The Mumbai-based firm will invest in sports, fitness, wellness and social gaming startups with INR 8–24 crore tickets, targeting 15–18 deals and reserving substantial capital to lead or co lead follow-on rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Michezo Sports and Celewish Media Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

DrinkPrime, BimaPay, Infurnia, Stupa Sports Analytics, and Sprect Raise Early Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Centre Court Capital Launches INR 350 Cr Maiden Fund for Sports and Gaming

The Mumbai-based fund aims to support founders bringing innovative tech and pushing the boundaries of the sports and gaming ecosystem.