Centre Court Capital
News and Trends
Centre Court Capital Closes Maiden Fund at INR 410 Cr
The Mumbai-based firm will invest in sports, fitness, wellness and social gaming startups with INR 8–24 crore tickets, targeting 15–18 deals and reserving substantial capital to lead or co lead follow-on rounds.
News and Trends
Michezo Sports and Celewish Media Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
News and Trends
DrinkPrime, BimaPay, Infurnia, Stupa Sports Analytics, and Sprect Raise Early Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
News and Trends
Centre Court Capital Launches INR 350 Cr Maiden Fund for Sports and Gaming
The Mumbai-based fund aims to support founders bringing innovative tech and pushing the boundaries of the sports and gaming ecosystem.