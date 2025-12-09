Centre Court Capital Closes Maiden Fund at INR 410 Cr The Mumbai-based firm will invest in sports, fitness, wellness and social gaming startups with INR 8–24 crore tickets, targeting 15–18 deals and reserving substantial capital to lead or co lead follow-on rounds.

Mustafa Ghouse, Founder and General Partner at Centre Court Capital

Centre Court Capital has closed its maiden fund at INR 410 crore, surpassing its original target of INR 350 crore set earlier 2024.

The fund had achieved an initial close of INR 200 crore and has now drawn commitments from a wide mix of institutional investors, family offices and well known sports and media personalities.

The fund is anchored by Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement. Domestic institutional investors include SIDBI and SRI, while family offices such as Premji Invest, SanRaj Group and GMR Sports have also participated.

The investor list additionally features leading athletes and public figures including Neeraj Chopra, Rishabh Pant, PV Sindhu and Jemimah Rodrigues, along with entrepreneurs Binny Bansal, Mithun Sacheti and Ankit Nagori.

Centre Court Capital plans to invest in companies across sports, fitness, wellness and social gaming, with initial ticket sizes between INR 8 crore and INR 24 crore.

The fund aims to complete between 15 and 18 investments and has reserved significant capital for follow on rounds. It intends to lead or co lead most of its deals.

The fund claims to have already made 6 investments that span fan engagement, sports infrastructure, broadcast technology and gaming. These include cricket fan platform Fancraze Technologies, sports infrastructure company Michezo Sports, aerial and broadcast technology startup Quidich Innovation Labs and gaming studio Airoclip.

Mustafa Ghouse, Founder and General Partner at Centre Court Capital, said, "We are grateful to our investors for backing a focused vision for sport and gaming from India. The opportunity is large and growing and recent estimates place India's broader sports economy at about USD 19 billion today, expected to reach nearly USD 40 billion by 2030."

Founded in 2022 by Ghouse and Alok Samtaney, the Mumbai-based firm follows a 6 to 7 year exit horizon. The above target closely reflects rising interest in specialised investment strategies within this segment.
