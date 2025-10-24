Michezo Sports and Celewish Media Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Founders of Michezo Sports and Celewish Media

Michezo Sports Raises USD 2.5 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

Bengaluru-based sports infrastructure startup Michezo Sports has secured USD 2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Centre Court Capital, with participation from Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha.

The startup plans to expand into new areas such as swimming pools and civil sporting infrastructure while strengthening its distribution platform for sports equipment and materials.

Michezo is also exploring public-private partnerships to help state governments develop accessible and high-quality community sports facilities, supporting India's broader sporting vision.

Founded in 2019, the startup offers end-to-end services including design, construction, and maintenance of sports facilities. It claims to have completed over 350 projects across the country, including athletic tracks, football and hockey turfs, and courts for badminton and squash.

Michezo said that it follows international standards from organisations such as FIFA and FIH, catering to schools, clubs, universities, and real estate developers.

Celebrity Engagement Platform Celewish Media Raises USD 750K Funding

Celewish Media Pvt Ltd, a celebrity engagement and production platform, has raised USD 750,000 from Dubai-based angel investors.

The funding round, closed at a pre-money valuation of INR 62 crore, marks a significant step in the company's expansion plans across the Middle East.

With this investment, Celewish aims to establish a strong base in the UAE and other Gulf countries, connecting Bollywood and Indian entertainment with regional brands and audiences.

Founded by Mohssin Khan and Anvarul Hasan, Celewish has emerged as a key link between celebrities, brands, and fans. The platform offers a range of services including brand endorsements, influencer campaigns, event appearances, and fan interactions such as personalised video messages and meet-and-greets. It also provides end-to-end production services for ad films, music videos, and corporate content.

The startup plans to use the new capital to launch operations in Dubai, forge partnerships with Middle Eastern brands in fashion, lifestyle, and luxury sectors, and expand its AI-driven studio projects that create digital avatars and virtual influencers for global campaigns.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
Thought Leaders

Why Your Mindset Can Be Your Most Powerful Startup Strategy — and How to Develop It

I went from a UN intern to co-founding one of Europe's fastest-growing tech companies, proving that success isn't about background — it's about mindset and persistence.

By Bogdan Nesvit
News and Trends

The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India

The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

An INR 127 Crore Conflict: Meesho vs AWS, and the Power Imbalance in Cloud

Meesho is locked in a INR 127 crore arbitration tussle with AWS over alleged uncleared cloud bills.

By Kul Bhushan
Marketing

Why the Next Era of Branding Belongs to Those Who Show Up

In this Age of Presence, the most powerful marketing strategy of all is simply showing up.

By John Emery