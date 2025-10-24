The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Michezo Sports Raises USD 2.5 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

Bengaluru-based sports infrastructure startup Michezo Sports has secured USD 2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Centre Court Capital, with participation from Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha.

The startup plans to expand into new areas such as swimming pools and civil sporting infrastructure while strengthening its distribution platform for sports equipment and materials.

Michezo is also exploring public-private partnerships to help state governments develop accessible and high-quality community sports facilities, supporting India's broader sporting vision.

Founded in 2019, the startup offers end-to-end services including design, construction, and maintenance of sports facilities. It claims to have completed over 350 projects across the country, including athletic tracks, football and hockey turfs, and courts for badminton and squash.

Michezo said that it follows international standards from organisations such as FIFA and FIH, catering to schools, clubs, universities, and real estate developers.

Celebrity Engagement Platform Celewish Media Raises USD 750K Funding

Celewish Media Pvt Ltd, a celebrity engagement and production platform, has raised USD 750,000 from Dubai-based angel investors.

The funding round, closed at a pre-money valuation of INR 62 crore, marks a significant step in the company's expansion plans across the Middle East.

With this investment, Celewish aims to establish a strong base in the UAE and other Gulf countries, connecting Bollywood and Indian entertainment with regional brands and audiences.

Founded by Mohssin Khan and Anvarul Hasan, Celewish has emerged as a key link between celebrities, brands, and fans. The platform offers a range of services including brand endorsements, influencer campaigns, event appearances, and fan interactions such as personalised video messages and meet-and-greets. It also provides end-to-end production services for ad films, music videos, and corporate content.

The startup plans to use the new capital to launch operations in Dubai, forge partnerships with Middle Eastern brands in fashion, lifestyle, and luxury sectors, and expand its AI-driven studio projects that create digital avatars and virtual influencers for global campaigns.