chaayos
Chaayos Raises $53 Million In Series C Funding
The fresh funds will be used for tech enhancement, hiring and store expansion
[Funding Alert] Chaayos Raises $21.5 million in Series B2 Led by Think Investments
New funds are expected to be used for expansion of the cafe network, investing in technology and strengthening its teams across all departments
Reinventing India's Tea Culture, the Coffee Way
New-age start-ups are ensuring that they do not miss the business opportunity
How This Tea Entrepreneur is Brewing Disruption in the E-tailing & Export Tea Market
Online tea brand Vahdam raised INR 75 crore in Series C round of funding led by consumer fund Sixth Sense Ventures
How These Tea-Preneurs Are Redefining India's Chai Culture
With coffee bars mushrooming across the country, the Indian 'chai' culture has lost its sanctity. Realizing this gap, a number start-ups such as Chai Point, Chaayos, Chai break, Teabox, Tpot Café and others are hitting the ground to replace the 'tapris' with chic chai bars.