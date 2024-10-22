Elevation Capital, which has invested in over 200 companies, including 14 unicorns and 9 IPOs, closed its eighth India-focused fund at USD 670 million in 2022.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elevation Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, announced the promotion of Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to Partners, while Ashray Iyengar has been elevated to Principal. This move strengthens the firm's leadership team as it continues to support and invest in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Bhaskar, who joined Elevation in 2018, has focused on fintech investments, backing companies such as wealth management platform Dezerv and event-based trading platform Probo.

Chadha, with over seven years at Elevation, has been instrumental in consumer tech and brand investments, with notable portfolio companies including athleisure brand BlissClub, tea café chain Chaayos, and apparel brand The Souled Store.

In a joint statement, Bhaskar and Chadha expressed excitement about their new roles, emphasising Elevation's commitment to shaping India's technology landscape. "We're thrilled to continue building with our founders and furthering the legacy of partnering with audacious founders," they said.

Iyengar, formerly with fintech giant CRED, has been focusing on fintech and consumer investments since joining Elevation. His elevation to Principal reflects his growing influence in the firm's investment strategy.

Ravi Adusumalli, Co-managing Partner of Elevation Capital, highlighted, "The promotions of Vaas, Chirag, and Ashray are a great reflection of their journeys that highlight the perseverance and vision that fuel our mission and reinforce our commitment to nurturing talent."

"As we continue to support our founders and invest in the future, we recognise that true partnership goes beyond just funding and includes providing strategic guidance, operational support, and much more. With Vaas and Chirag joining as partners, we're excited to elevate this support even further," he added.

Elevation Capital, which has invested in over 200 companies, including 14 unicorns and 9 IPOs, closed its eighth India-focused fund at USD 670 million in 2022.

Its portfolio includes well-known names like Swiggy, Unacademy, Meesho, Urban Company, and Acko, further establishing its role as a key player in India's venture capital ecosystem.