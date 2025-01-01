Chip design
GPUs, Fab, Products: L&T Semiconductor Is Paving Its Way Ahead
We have a strong portfolio for the future needs of India, says Sandeep Kumar, CEO of LTSCT
Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Renesas Design Hubs, Marks India's Entry Into 3nm Chip Era
"Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We've done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier," Minister said.
India's Semiconductor Industry to Generate 1 Million Jobs by 2026, Driven by Manufacturing Push
Approximately 3,00,000 jobs are expected in chip semiconductor fabrication, with an additional 2,00,000 roles in assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP)
Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing Schemes
Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips