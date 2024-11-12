Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

India's Semiconductor Industry to Generate 1 Million Jobs by 2026, Driven by Manufacturing Push Approximately 3,00,000 jobs are expected in chip semiconductor fabrication, with an additional 2,00,000 roles in assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP)

By Entrepreneur Staff

As India pushes to establish itself as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, the industry is projected to create one million jobs by 2026, according to a report by NLB Services, a leading talent solutions company. The expansion will encompass various roles within chip fabrication, assembly, and supply chain management, signaling a transformative shift in the nation's high-tech sector. The report anticipates that job demand will be spread across multiple segments. Approximately 3,00,000 jobs are expected in chip semiconductor fabrication, with an additional 2,00,000 roles in assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP). The remaining opportunities will span chip design, software development, system circuits, and manufacturing supply chain management.

This massive employment boom is expected to include diverse roles, including engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in quality control, procurement, and materials engineering. The report underscores India's need to build a robust semiconductor talent pipeline by 2026, echoing the government's strategy to cultivate skilled workers to fuel the industry's growth.

In response, both the government and private companies are scaling up investments in semiconductor assembly and testing facilities. This move aligns with the government's semiconductor mission, which has received substantial backing to support and grow local manufacturing capabilities. This industry-wide momentum is expected to drive a revolution in India's semiconductor sector, generating a range of high-tech and construction jobs.

However, the industry faces challenges, particularly in addressing a widening talent gap as it expands. The report highlights that workforce development programs and targeted skill training are essential to bridging this deficit. NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug emphasized the importance of upskilling and reskilling, stating, "India needs to upskill 5,00,000 talents every year to meet the target of 1 million skilled employees by 2026."

Alug further noted that providing hands-on training through internships is crucial for building a steady pipeline of skilled talent. "These internships offer practical experience that enhances students' abilities and strengthens India's semiconductor talent pool. In the next 2-3 years, we expect investment in skilling and re-skilling to rise by 25 percent," he added.
