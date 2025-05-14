"Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We've done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier," Minister said.

In a major boost to India's semiconductor capabilities, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated two cutting-edge design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited in Noida and Bengaluru. These centers mark a significant milestone as India's first to focus on 3 nanometer (nm) chip design, positioning the country firmly among global semiconductor leaders.

"Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We've done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier," said Shri Vaishnaw, highlighting the leap in design complexity and innovation.

The Minister detailed the government's holistic approach to developing a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India—encompassing design, fabrication, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and critical supply chains like chemicals and gases. He noted that global confidence in India's semiconductor vision, as seen at forums like Davos, is translating into major investments from firms such as Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Renesas' design centres are a part of the broader push to create a pan-India semiconductor ecosystem, tapping into India's vast talent pool. Shri Vaishnaw announced the rollout of a new semiconductor learning kit designed to sharpen the practical hardware skills of engineering students. Over 270 academic institutions that already use advanced EDA software under the India Semiconductor Mission will benefit from these kits.

"This integration of software and hardware learning will create truly industry-ready engineers. We are not just building infrastructure but investing in long-term talent development," the Minister said, praising CDAC and the ISM team for their execution.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision for fast-tracking India's progress. "Within just three years, India's semiconductor industry has moved from a nascent stage to an emerging global hub," he added.

Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO and MD of Renesas Electronics, emphasized India's strategic importance, citing growing capabilities in embedded systems and software innovation. "India's talent strength and shared Indo-Japan strategic interests will help reinvent the global semiconductor lifecycle," he said.

With facilities now in Noida, Bengaluru, and soon Hyderabad, Renesas aims to build end-to-end semiconductor design infrastructure, supporting academia and startups through initiatives like Chips to Startup (C2S) and the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

India's semiconductor journey, once nascent, is now racing toward a future defined by innovation, scale, and self-reliance.