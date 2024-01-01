ChrysCapital
Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment
The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.
The Best Startup Funding This Week [May 11–May 17]
The startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 11 to May 17, are listed here. Here's a quick rundown of them:
Private Equity Fund ChrysCapital Invests up to USD 100 Mn in Centre for Sight
With the raised funds, the New Delhi-based eye care chain CFS aims to further scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in India, both across Tier I and Tier II cities.
ChrysCapital Closes its USD 700 Mn Continuation Fund in India
The Continuation Fund has acquired a stake in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from ChrysCapital's Fund VI.