Here are the top funding deals between September 6 and September 11.

This week's funding activity highlighted a diverse mix of sectors: from electronics manufacturing and renewable energy to commercial interiors, HoReCa equipment, and legal technology. Startups across these domains secured significant investments, reflecting investor confidence in both India's industrial growth and digital transformation. Here are the top funding deals between September 6 and September 11.

ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd (Electronics Manufacturing)

ILJIN Electronics India, part of the Amber Group, specialises in manufacturing and assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) and offers electronic manufacturing services for consumer durables, automotive, and defense industries. Its box build solutions power products like smartwatches, routers, battery storage systems, solar inverters, and EV charging solutions.

Inception: 2001

2001 Headquartered: Greater Noida

Greater Noida Founders: Jasbir Singh

Jasbir Singh Funding Amount: USD 144 Million

USD 144 Million Investors: ChrysCapital, InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE)

GREW Solar (Renewable Energy)

GREW Solar, the solar photovoltaic arm of the Chiripal Group, focuses on high-efficiency solar modules such as M10 TOPCon and G12R TOPCon, backed by automation and strict quality checks. Within just a year, it claims to have launched M10 modules of up to 550 Wp and set up a 1.2 GW module manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

Inception: 2022

2022 Headquartered: Ahmedabad

Founders: Vedprakash Chiripal (Founder & MD), Vinay Thadani (CEO & Executive Director)

Ahmedabad Vedprakash Chiripal (Founder & MD), Vinay Thadani (CEO & Executive Director) Funding Amount: USD 36 Million

USD 36 Million Investors: Vijay Kedia, Rohit Kothari (GeeCee Holdings)

Flipspaces (Commercial Interiors)

Flipspaces is a tech-enabled full-stack interiors solutions provider offering space planning, virtual reality walkthroughs, procurement, project management, and furniture sourcing through its Vizstore platform. It aims to tackle inefficiencies in the interiors industry with its integrated technology-driven approach.

Inception: 2015

2015 Headquartered: Mumbai

Mumbai Founders: Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu, Ritesh Ranjan

Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu, Ritesh Ranjan Funding Amount: USD 50 Million

USD 50 Million Investors: CE-Invests (UAE), Panthera Growth Partners (Singapore), SMBC Asia Rising Fund (Japan), Iron Pillar, Synergy Capital Partners, Prashasta Seth

Trufrost & Butler (HoReCa Equipment)

Trufrost & Butler serves the hotel, restaurant, and café sector with refrigeration and food preparation equipment, including coldrooms, ice machines, blast chillers, and combi steamers. Its product range caters to the growing hospitality industry's efficiency needs.

Inception: 2018

2018 Headquartered: Gurugram

Gurugram Founders: Neeraj Seth, Satish Dudeja

Neeraj Seth, Satish Dudeja Funding Amount: USD 7 Million

USD 7 Million Investor: Carpediem Capital

Presolv360 (Legal Tech / ODR)

Presolv360 operates an AI-powered online dispute resolution platform that simplifies arbitration and mediation. Used by 100+ enterprises, courts, and securities markets, the startup claims that it is embedded into India's digital public infrastructure, making legal processes faster, cost-effective, and more accessible.