The Gurugram-based brand will use funds to improve customer experience, expand service infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and explore opportunities in select international markets.

Trufrost & Butler, a Gurugram-based provider of commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment, has secured USD 7 million in growth funding from Carpediem Capital, a private equity fund focused on consumer and services.

The company said the funds will be used to improve customer experience through stronger order fulfilment, expansion of its service infrastructure, and greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing. It also intends to explore opportunities in select international markets.

Established in 2018 by Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja, Trufrost & Butler caters to the HoReCa sector that includes hotels, restaurants, and cafés.

Its product portfolio spans refrigeration, food preparation, and beverage equipment such as reach-in refrigerators, freezers, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, and combi steamers.

With the rapid growth of quick service restaurants and foodservice operators in smaller cities, the company has positioned itself as a provider of cost-efficient and innovation-driven solutions for tier II and tier III markets.

The new capital will also support its beverage and culinary support initiatives, adding to its service-focused model.

Trufrost & Butler's competitors include major commercial refrigeration, foodservice equipment, and appliance brands such as Blue Star, Havells, Voltas, and Siemens. Other direct competitors include Aarav Commercial Refrigerator, Usha Shriram, Starfrost Coolers, and Aarav Appliances.