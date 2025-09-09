Carpediem Capital Backs Trufrost & Butler with USD 7 Mn Funding The Gurugram-based brand will use funds to improve customer experience, expand service infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and explore opportunities in select international markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja, Co-founders of Trufrost & Butler

Trufrost & Butler, a Gurugram-based provider of commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment, has secured USD 7 million in growth funding from Carpediem Capital, a private equity fund focused on consumer and services.

The company said the funds will be used to improve customer experience through stronger order fulfilment, expansion of its service infrastructure, and greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing. It also intends to explore opportunities in select international markets.

Established in 2018 by Neeraj Seth and Satish Dudeja, Trufrost & Butler caters to the HoReCa sector that includes hotels, restaurants, and cafés.

Its product portfolio spans refrigeration, food preparation, and beverage equipment such as reach-in refrigerators, freezers, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, and combi steamers.

With the rapid growth of quick service restaurants and foodservice operators in smaller cities, the company has positioned itself as a provider of cost-efficient and innovation-driven solutions for tier II and tier III markets.

The new capital will also support its beverage and culinary support initiatives, adding to its service-focused model.

Trufrost & Butler's competitors include major commercial refrigeration, foodservice equipment, and appliance brands such as Blue Star, Havells, Voltas, and Siemens. Other direct competitors include Aarav Commercial Refrigerator, Usha Shriram, Starfrost Coolers, and Aarav Appliances.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Extraordinary Tale of Seiji Kawajiri: Man Dedicated to People, Art, And Culture

With over 180 innovative ventures backed, including in India, his portfolio spans fintech firms, logistics startups, renewable energy projects, blockchain-based platforms, and hospitality ventures that combine cultural authenticity with global standards

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

An AI-Made Animated Feature Film Backed By OpenAI Is Premiering Next Year

The feature-length movie, called "Critterz," is being made mainly with AI tools and is expected to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

VC Investments in Q3 to Remain Subdued Due to Global Uncertainties: Report

The report said that the changes proposed to the new US tax bill could also drive fresh concerns over the period of next 3-6 months, with investors and startups taking guard to evaluate potential implications and incorporate them into their operations and deal-making processes.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

This Simple Practice Did More for My Business Than Any Productivity Hack

A surprising hobby changed how I manage pressure, sharpen focus and stay creatively energized as an entrepreneur — and it might do the same for you.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
Entrepreneurs

From TVS Legacy To India's PE Powerhouse: Gopal Srinivasan's Big Bet

Entrepreneurship is one activity that dramatically enhances the growth of a country; it creates aspiration, stability, and a sense of progress, says Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds

By Punita Sabharwal