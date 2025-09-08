ILJIN Electronics India Secures INR 1,200 Cr Funding from ChrysCapital and InCred PE The strategic investment was led by ChrysCapital, which infused INR 1,100 crore, while InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) contributed INR 100 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group

ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd, the electronics arm of Amber Group, has raised INR 1,200 crore in its first-ever external institutional funding round.

The strategic investment was led by ChrysCapital, which infused INR 1,100 crore, while InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) contributed INR 100 crore. The funding was secured through separate definitive agreements and remains subject to regulatory approval.

The Greater Noida-headquartered company, founded in 2001, specialises in manufacturing and assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) and providing electronic manufacturing services across consumer durables, automotive and defense industries.

It also offers box build solutions for products such as smartwatches, routers, battery storage systems, solar inverters and EV charging solutions.

ILJIN reported revenues of INR 2,194 crore and an operating EBITDA of INR 151 crore in FY25, with a compound annual growth rate of 52 percent from FY22 to FY25. The fresh capital will be deployed to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen operations and pursue selective acquisitions to consolidate its market position.

The move comes at a time when India's electronics sector is being bolstered by government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). ILJIN's expansion aligns with the national "Aatmanirbhar" mission aimed at reducing import dependence and boosting domestic manufacturing.

ILJIN operates as part of the Amber Group, which has a pan-India presence with 31 plants across Chennai, Hosur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Its key competitors in the electronics manufacturing space include Dixon Technologies, Syrma SGS Technology and VVDN Technologies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Had the Right Answer in a Room Full of Decision-Makers — But No One Backed Me Until I Did This

Technical skills will get you in the room — but it's your ability to translate complexity into clarity that drives real influence and impact.

By Charles Sims
News and Trends

OYO Parent Oravel Stays Rebrands as Prism

The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Compete With Big Companies Using the Power of AI

Small businesses can now match the speed and output of larger competitors by using AI to create content, improve communication and streamline operations.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Raises INR 150 Cr to Boost Leadership and Launch New Funds

The primary round valued the firm at USD 200 million post-money, while secondary transactions were independently priced between existing shareholders and new investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson