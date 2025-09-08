The strategic investment was led by ChrysCapital, which infused INR 1,100 crore, while InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) contributed INR 100 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd, the electronics arm of Amber Group, has raised INR 1,200 crore in its first-ever external institutional funding round.

The strategic investment was led by ChrysCapital, which infused INR 1,100 crore, while InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) contributed INR 100 crore. The funding was secured through separate definitive agreements and remains subject to regulatory approval.

The Greater Noida-headquartered company, founded in 2001, specialises in manufacturing and assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) and providing electronic manufacturing services across consumer durables, automotive and defense industries.

It also offers box build solutions for products such as smartwatches, routers, battery storage systems, solar inverters and EV charging solutions.

ILJIN reported revenues of INR 2,194 crore and an operating EBITDA of INR 151 crore in FY25, with a compound annual growth rate of 52 percent from FY22 to FY25. The fresh capital will be deployed to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen operations and pursue selective acquisitions to consolidate its market position.

The move comes at a time when India's electronics sector is being bolstered by government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). ILJIN's expansion aligns with the national "Aatmanirbhar" mission aimed at reducing import dependence and boosting domestic manufacturing.

ILJIN operates as part of the Amber Group, which has a pan-India presence with 31 plants across Chennai, Hosur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Its key competitors in the electronics manufacturing space include Dixon Technologies, Syrma SGS Technology and VVDN Technologies.