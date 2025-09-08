With the raised funds, the Ahmedabad-based brand aims to accelerate product development, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and support expansion projects.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahmedabad-based GREW Solar, a solar PV manufacturer under the Chiripal Group, has raised INR 300 crore from a group of investors that includes well-known names such as Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari of GeeCee Holdings.

The funding is aimed at accelerating product development, strengthening technology infrastructure and supporting expansion projects, the company said in an official release.

Vinay Thadani, Director and CEO of GREW Solar, said, "These investments validate our strategy and motivates us to build a robust solar ecosystem that powers India's green ambitions. This will fuel our next phase of growth and strengthen our commitment to contribute meaningfully to India's renewable energy goals."

Founded in 2022, GREW Solar has emerged as a significant player in the solar energy sector. Its product portfolio includes high-efficiency modules such as M10 TOPCon and G12R TOPCon, manufactured through automated processes and rigorous quality checks.

Within a year of operations, the company claims to have launched M10 modules of up to 550 Wp and commissioned a 1.2 GW module manufacturing facility at Dudu in Rajasthan.

By 2025, GREW Solar scaled its operational capacity to 3.0 GW and began delivering M10 TOPCon modules of up to 590 Wp. The company is expanding its Dudu plant to 11.0 GW.

Looking forward, GREW Solar plans to establish a 3.0 GW solar cell plant in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, with a further expansion to 8.0 GW by the end of 2026.

GREW Solar's notable competitors include Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, and First Solar.