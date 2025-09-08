With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Interior design and build venture Flipspaces has raised USD 50 million in an expanded Series C round from CE-Invests (UAE), Panthera Growth Partners (Singapore), and SMBC Asia Rising Fund (Japan).

Existing investors Iron Pillar, Synergy Capital Partners, and Prashasta Seth also participated in the round. The investment facilitated a complete exit for early backer Carpe Diem.

The company said the new capital will be used to strengthen operations across India, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. Funds will also support deeper supply chain integration and upgrades to its proprietary technology stack, which the firm plans to enhance with artificial intelligence based tools. Flipspaces is also exploring strategic acquisitions in adjacent segments as part of its growth strategy.

This funding follows earlier rounds this year, including USD 35 million raised in May under the leadership of Iron Pillar, and an additional INR 50 crore (around USD 5.5 million) in June from Asiana Fund.

Founded in 2015 by Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu, and Ritesh Ranjan, Flipspaces operates as a tech-enabled full stack provider of commercial interior solutions.

Its platform offers space planning, virtual reality walkthroughs, project management, procurement, and furniture sourcing through Vizstore. The company positions its integrated suite as a solution to inefficiencies and delays often faced in the interiors sector.

With over 1,000 projects delivered spanning more than 8 million square feet, Flipspaces caters to clients in industries such as technology, retail, healthcare, education, and financial services.

In the evolving commercial design space, its rivals include traditional design firms as well as technology driven players such as Livspace and Space Matrix.