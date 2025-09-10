The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Presolv360 Secures USD 4.7 Mn Led by Elevation Capital

Online dispute resolution (ODR) platform Presolv360 has raised USD 4.7 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investor MGA Ventures and other angel investors.

The Mumbai-based firm had earlier secured USD 1.08 million in seed funding in February 2022.

Founded in 2017 by Bhaven Shah, Namitha Shah, and Aman Sanghavi, Presolv360 provides an online dispute resolution (ODR) platform that integrates technology into arbitration and mediation.

It uses artificial intelligence and workflow modules to simplify dispute resolution, aiming to make legal processes faster, more accessible, and cost effective.

The platform claims that it is used by over 100 enterprises across sectors, has been empaneled by courts, and is embedded into the securities market dispute resolution system and India's digital public infrastructure.

The company said the fresh capital will be directed towards expanding into newer forms of dispute resolution, strengthening its legal technology infrastructure, and accelerating adoption across markets. It also plans to advance AI-driven solutions and build a stronger team to support its growth strategy.

"Our vision extends beyond just resolving disputes. Dispute resolution was our starting point, and today, the broader opportunity lies in building end-to-end infrastructure by blending the latest technologies and human ingenuity that will revolutionize the global dispute resolution landscape," said Namitha Shah, Co-founder and chief executive officer of Presolv360.

Since its inception, the platform claims to have facilitated more than one million dispute resolutions, involving over 2.5 million parties across 12,000 pin codes in India. The company reports a sevenfold increase in successful resolutions, with a 65 percent reduction in both costs and time.

According to Presolv360, it majorly works with organisations offering financial services, such as banks and fintech companies. The other notable players in this space are Sama, Cadr.in, Jupitice, and Webnyay.

Aurva Raises USD 2.2 Mn Led by Nexus Venture and DeVC

Aurva, a security startup founded by former Meta engineers, has secured USD 2.2 million in seed funding.

The investment round was led by Nexus Venture Partners and DeVC with participation from angel investors across the global security and artificial intelligence ecosystem. Chris Bream, former security executive at Meta, also joined the round.

The company was established by Apurv Garg who serves as CEO and Krishna Bagadia who is the CTO. Aurva focuses on real time identity aware access monitoring. Its platform links every data access event whether from people, services, or artificial intelligence agents back to a verified identity.

This feature enables enterprises to identify and halt misuse immediately while supporting compliance with strict information security regulations, particularly for banking and financial clients.

Aurva's architecture relies on eBPF based technology which allows flexible deployment without adding system overhead.

With offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai and global operations in California, the firm competes with Immuta, Satori, and Veza.