The startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 11 to May 17, are listed here. Here's a quick rundown of them:

GreenCell Mobility: Launched in 2019 by Devndra Chawla, the Mumbai-based platform offers commercial transportation e-mobility solutions. It manages intercity commercial transportation by integrating and creating linked platforms and e-mobility infrastructure, using electric buses and other commercial vehicles.

Funding Amount: INR 3 Bn Green Financing

Investors: Sumimoto Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Centre for Sight: Founded in 1996 by ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Mahipal Sachdev, the New Delhi-based eye care chain CFS offers a full suite of eye care services, including cataract surgery, LASIK and Smile treatments, treatments for retinal issues and glaucoma, oculoplasty, as well as pediatric eye care.

Funding Amount: USD 100 Mn

Investors: ChrysCapital

RED.Health: Established in 2016 by Prabhdeep Singh, the Hyderabad-based RED.Health runs both air and road ambulance services, catering to both inter- and intra-city needs. The platform allows large hospitals, health apps, and wearable operators to enable plug-and-play medical response in case of an emergency.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Mn

Investors: Jungle Ventures, Alteria Capital, HealthQuad, and HealthX

Niqo Robotics: Started in 2015 by Jaisimha Rao, the Bengaluru-based Niqo Robotics specialises in crafting compact agricultural robots empowered with AI-driven computer vision technology, which claims to reduce costs and increase profitability.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Mn

Investors: Bidra Innovation Ventures, Omnivore, and Fulcrum Global Capital

Celcius Logistics: Introduced by Swarup Bose, the Mumbai-based Celcius Logistics connects shippers and transporters and is a one-stop solution for all cold chain requirements, ensuring last-mile and hyperlocal deliveries.

Funding Amount: INR 40 Cr

Investors: IvyCap Ventures, Mumbai Angels, and Caret Capital