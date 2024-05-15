The Bengaluru-based platform aims to use the fresh funds to expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agritech robotics startup Niqo Robotics (formerly TartanSense) announced that it has raised USD 13 million in a Series B round led by Bidra Innovation Ventures. Both Omnivore, an existing investor, and Fulcrum Global Capital, a new investor, made sizable investments in the round.

Through seed, series A, and series B funding, Niqo has raised a total of USD 21 million so far from Beenext, Bidra Innovation Ventures, Blume Ventures, FMC Corporation, Fulcrum Global Capital, and Omnivore.

"With the Series B fund closure, we are made stronger by syndicate investors with deep agricultural expertise from the different continents," said Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO, Niqo Robotics. "With their backing, we will expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally."

Founded in 2015 by Jaisimha Rao, Niqo Robotics specialises in crafting compact agricultural robots empowered with AI-driven computer vision technology, which claims to reduce costs and increase profitability.

It claims to use a proprietary AI camera with deep learning models to identify and selectively spray on target plants, reducing chemical usage by up to 90%.

In 2023–24, Niqo claims to commercialise over 90,000 acres of land, benefiting over 1,800 farmers.

"Farmer-first solutions, like Niqo's AI-powered spot spraying technology, are essential for sustainable agriculture. We are thrilled to lead this investment round and help put Niqo's cutting-edge technology in the hands of more farmers. This aligns perfectly with Bidra's mission to support founders who develop innovative solutions to sustainably feed a growing population." Yassine Cherkaoui, CEO of Bidra Innovation Ventures, said.