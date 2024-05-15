📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Agritech Robotics Startup Niqo Robotics Bags USD 13 Mn in Series B Round The Bengaluru-based platform aims to use the fresh funds to expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO, Niqo Robotics

Agritech robotics startup Niqo Robotics (formerly TartanSense) announced that it has raised USD 13 million in a Series B round led by Bidra Innovation Ventures. Both Omnivore, an existing investor, and Fulcrum Global Capital, a new investor, made sizable investments in the round.

Through seed, series A, and series B funding, Niqo has raised a total of USD 21 million so far from Beenext, Bidra Innovation Ventures, Blume Ventures, FMC Corporation, Fulcrum Global Capital, and Omnivore.

"With the Series B fund closure, we are made stronger by syndicate investors with deep agricultural expertise from the different continents," said Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO, Niqo Robotics. "With their backing, we will expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally."

Founded in 2015 by Jaisimha Rao, Niqo Robotics specialises in crafting compact agricultural robots empowered with AI-driven computer vision technology, which claims to reduce costs and increase profitability.

It claims to use a proprietary AI camera with deep learning models to identify and selectively spray on target plants, reducing chemical usage by up to 90%.

In 2023–24, Niqo claims to commercialise over 90,000 acres of land, benefiting over 1,800 farmers.

"Farmer-first solutions, like Niqo's AI-powered spot spraying technology, are essential for sustainable agriculture. We are thrilled to lead this investment round and help put Niqo's cutting-edge technology in the hands of more farmers. This aligns perfectly with Bidra's mission to support founders who develop innovative solutions to sustainably feed a growing population." Yassine Cherkaoui, CEO of Bidra Innovation Ventures, said.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

The Last Mile Mate: Uttam Digga, Co-founder, Porter

The start-up has served over 1.5 crore customers. It has 7.5+ lakh driver-partners on board and is present in 20+ cities across India

By Priya Kapoor
News and Trends

Private Equity Fund ChrysCapital Invests up to USD 100 Mn in Centre for Sight

With the raised funds, the New Delhi-based eye care chain CFS aims to further scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in India, both across Tier I and Tier II cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Wegovy-Maker Presents Results of Its Longest Study Conducted So Far on Weight Loss — Here's What to Know

The company's data showed that the drugs were effective over multiple years, even if there are still unknowns.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Carnival Cruises Officially Installs Elon Musk's Starlink Internet on 100% of its Ships

Starlink is now the official internet for Carnival passengers.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Google Introduces Its New Project Astra AI Assistant at Tuesday's I/O Event — Here's What Else You Missed

AI overviews are coming to search for everyone in the U.S. this week.

By Sherin Shibu