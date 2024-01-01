consumer brands
Lifestyle Brand Zouk Raises $3 Million
Zouk plans to use the fund raised to expand its product portfolio and increase its distribution channels by launching five exclusive brand outlets this year
Meet the Doyens of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Model
Read on to know how these startups are disrupting the next decade of shopping.
Mom and Baby Care Brand The Moms Co Bags $8 Mn In Series B Round
The Delhi-based startup will utilize the fresh fund to reach 5 million consumers to become one of India's fastest-growing D2C brands to reach the INR 100 crore mark
[Funding Alert] This Indian Snack Start-Up Raised $2.7 Mln Series A
Bengaluru-based Samosa Singh said it would use the funds to scale up operations, increase production capabilities, and expand in multi-cities, while also entering households through a delivery via cloud kitchen model.
How Indian Consumer Brands Can Stay Ahead of the Curve
Brands to Indian consumers are no longer about just affordability. Today brands which are able to engage with the community are able to attract more consumers
L'Oreal-backed Investment Firm Announces the First Close of Its Second Fund
The target is to reach $100 million and the total commitments have already crossed $60 million to date
These 7 Entrepreneurs Tell the Secret to Build a Consumer Brand
Impeccable Brand Strategies Help Create Brands that Talk to Customers
These Sectors Will be the Trendsetters in 2019
New-age startups are thinking in the digital world and learning product distribution from their tech peers
The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader
"We are now a consumer-centric brand which is leading us into the next gen of consumers," says Aditya Bagri