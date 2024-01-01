consumer brands

News and Trends

Lifestyle Brand Zouk Raises $3 Million

Zouk plans to use the fund raised to expand its product portfolio and increase its distribution channels by launching five exclusive brand outlets this year

By Teena Jose
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Doyens of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Model

Read on to know how these startups are disrupting the next decade of shopping.

News and Trends

Mom and Baby Care Brand The Moms Co Bags $8 Mn In Series B Round

The Delhi-based startup will utilize the fresh fund to reach 5 million consumers to become one of India's fastest-growing D2C brands to reach the INR 100 crore mark

News and Trends

[Funding Alert] This Indian Snack Start-Up Raised $2.7 Mln Series A

Bengaluru-based Samosa Singh said it would use the funds to scale up operations, increase production capabilities, and expand in multi-cities, while also entering households through a delivery via cloud kitchen model.

Growth Strategies

How Indian Consumer Brands Can Stay Ahead of the Curve

Brands to Indian consumers are no longer about just affordability. Today brands which are able to engage with the community are able to attract more consumers

News and Trends

L'Oreal-backed Investment Firm Announces the First Close of Its Second Fund

The target is to reach $100 million and the total commitments have already crossed $60 million to date

Growth Strategies

These 7 Entrepreneurs Tell the Secret to Build a Consumer Brand

Impeccable Brand Strategies Help Create Brands that Talk to Customers

Women Entrepreneur™

These Sectors Will be the Trendsetters in 2019

New-age startups are thinking in the digital world and learning product distribution from their tech peers

Growth Strategies

The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader

"We are now a consumer-centric brand which is leading us into the next gen of consumers," says Aditya Bagri