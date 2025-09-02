Venturi Partners Secures USD 150 Mn in First Close of Fund II The consumer-focused growth equity platform is targeting a final close of USD 225 million by June 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venturi Partners

Venturi Partners has announced the first close of its second fund at USD 150 million, supported by both returning and new investors.

The consumer-focused growth equity platform is targeting a final close of USD 225 million by June 2026.

Fund II plans to invest between USD 15 million and USD 40 million in 10 high-growth consumer brands across India and Southeast Asia. The strategy will emphasise purpose-driven companies in sectors benefiting from rising disposable incomes and favorable demographics. Investors will also be able to co-invest alongside the fund on a one-to-one basis.

"We are grateful for the continued trust and confidence of our existing investors and welcome our new partners. This strong response validates our investment thesis and the strength of our unique team that we have built over the last five years," Nicholas Cator, Founder and Managing Partner of Venturi Partners, said in a statement.

Founded in 2020, Venturi focuses on Series B to D stage companies, combining strategic capital with operating expertise.

The firm's first fund, closed in June 2022 at USD 180 million. It has supported brands such as Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, Dali, K-12 Techno Services and JQR.

Rishika Chandan, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners, noted, "Amidst global volatility, India continues to emerge as a strong growth market, creating a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with our strategy. With our hands-on operating expertise, we are confident we will deliver strong returns."

Venturi operates in a competitive landscape alongside other growth equity and private equity investors such as Peak XV, Accel, Lightspeed, Advent International, and others who actively back consumer-focused ventures in India and Southeast Asia.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Science & Technology

Generative AI Is Completely Reshaping Education. Here's Why Leaders Can't Afford to Ignore It.

From dorm-room startups to faculty-built chatbots, the future of learning is being rewritten right now — and the institutions that can't keep up are getting left behind.

By Alex Goryachev
News and Trends

Accel Leads USD 47 Mn Investment in CityMall

In 2022, CityMall had secured USD 75 million in a round led by Norwest Venture Partners.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Flipkart Acquires Majority Stake in Pinkvilla

The deal will allow Flipkart to access insights into emerging lifestyle and entertainment trends while using content to unlock new commerce opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff