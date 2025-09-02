The consumer-focused growth equity platform is targeting a final close of USD 225 million by June 2026.

Venturi Partners has announced the first close of its second fund at USD 150 million, supported by both returning and new investors.

Fund II plans to invest between USD 15 million and USD 40 million in 10 high-growth consumer brands across India and Southeast Asia. The strategy will emphasise purpose-driven companies in sectors benefiting from rising disposable incomes and favorable demographics. Investors will also be able to co-invest alongside the fund on a one-to-one basis.

"We are grateful for the continued trust and confidence of our existing investors and welcome our new partners. This strong response validates our investment thesis and the strength of our unique team that we have built over the last five years," Nicholas Cator, Founder and Managing Partner of Venturi Partners, said in a statement.

Founded in 2020, Venturi focuses on Series B to D stage companies, combining strategic capital with operating expertise.

The firm's first fund, closed in June 2022 at USD 180 million. It has supported brands such as Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, Dali, K-12 Techno Services and JQR.

Rishika Chandan, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners, noted, "Amidst global volatility, India continues to emerge as a strong growth market, creating a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with our strategy. With our hands-on operating expertise, we are confident we will deliver strong returns."

Venturi operates in a competitive landscape alongside other growth equity and private equity investors such as Peak XV, Accel, Lightspeed, Advent International, and others who actively back consumer-focused ventures in India and Southeast Asia.