Cybersecurity news

Linux, Microsoft, Google Responsible for 62% of 2024 Vulnerabilities
Traditional enterprise vendors like IBM (489 vulnerabilities), Oracle (370), and Cisco (354) reported relatively lower numbers
HITS Student Receives NASA Recognition for Identifying Critical Email Vulnerability
"I'm motivated by the chance to safeguard the integrity of important data. It's rewarding to know I can contribute to protecting organizations that play a crucial role in global systems," said Magashwarahan
IIT Kanpur Launches Hackathon to Empower Startups in Cybersecurity
Startups will pitch their solutions to a panel of industry experts, with selected teams gaining access to incubation support at IIT Kanpur to help bring their ideas to market
Microsoft Patches Critical Security Flaws, Including One Actively Exploited
The company credited researchers Gautam Peri, Apoorv Wadhwa, and an anonymous contributor for reporting the issue