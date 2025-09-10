The drivers of this burnout are both technical and human; experts argue that addressing burnout also requires cultural change

At a time when organisations across the globe are battling acute cybersecurity talent shortages, India alone faces a gap of 1.5 million professionals. The need for employee stability and performance has never been greater. Yet, paradoxically, burnout among cybersecurity teams is surging.

According to The Future of Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan, a recent report by Sophos in collaboration with Tech Research Asia, burnout among Indian organisations jumped sharply in 2025, with 95 per cent reporting issues compared with 83 per cent in 2024. Alarmingly, nearly half (47 per cent) of organisations said burnout is frequently experienced, up from 37 per cent the previous year.

Why burnout is rising

The drivers of this burnout are both technical and human. In 2024 alone, nearly 600 million cyberattacks were reported in a single day. This relentless wave of threats, combined with pressure from executive leadership and the constant barrage of security alerts, has created a perfect storm for employee fatigue.

Hilal Lone Ahmad, CISO & VP at Liminal Custody, explained, "Yes, burnout in cybersecurity is a very real issue. Alert fatigue, growing attack surfaces, and high-stakes responsibility is something many of us face on the ground. I also believe that a burnt-out cybersecurity analyst is more likely to miss a threat and make a poor judgment call."

Rama Krishna Gudipati added that geopolitical tensions are intensifying the problem. "This burnout is intensifying as geopolitical conflicts drive relentless attacks and nonstop monitoring."

The impact on organisations

The consequences are serious. Burnout is eroding employee productivity, slowing down incident response times, and fuelling attrition in a field that already suffers from a critical shortage of skilled professionals. In some cases, it is even contributing to breaches.

To respond, 71 per cent of Indian organisations plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets in the coming year, with 30 per cent committing to a rise of 10 per cent or more. Yet budget increases alone may not solve the problem, especially as organisations cite difficulties in keeping pace with evolving threats, reactive regulations, and the persistent challenge of building a strong security culture.

Technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is emerging as a potential solution. By automating repetitive tasks and cutting through noise, AI has the potential to reduce stress on human analysts.

Gudipati emphasised, "Focusing on using AI-driven intelligence to cut noise, prioritise threats early, and partner for faster response. AI agents have already reduced alert fatigue and stress, showing that the right automation not only strengthens security but also protects our people."

Aaron Bugal, Field Chief Information Security Officer for APJ at Sophos, echoed the sentiment with a note of caution. "AI tools, when deployed thoughtfully, can provide relief by scaling operational capability and enabling faster incident response. But the surge of shadow AI poses new risks that many organisations are not prepared for."

Building a supportive culture

While technology plays a role, experts argue that addressing burnout also requires cultural change. Ahmad noted that organisations must ensure employees feel safe to speak up when they are struggling.

"If employees are going through burnout or any problem, they should feel comfortable raising issues or asking for support without fear of being seen as less capable."

Burnout in cybersecurity is not just a workforce issue; it's a business risk. As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated and frequent, the resilience of India's cybersecurity workforce will be just as critical as the resilience of its digital infrastructure.