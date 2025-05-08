When asked whether India could become a cybersecurity leader in South Asia, Chhabra said it depends on how we define readiness. "If we're talking about talent, absolutely. India has no shortage of skilled people... however our institutions still teach outdated tools...we also need more investment in R&D," says Chhabra

As India's digital landscape continues to expand, cybersecurity challenges are no longer limited to large cities or major enterprises. The risks are becoming just as relevant in smaller towns and regional markets, especially as more users rely on digital services for everyday activities.

To understand how the cybersecurity industry is responding to this shift, Entrepreneur India spoke with Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager – India & South Asia at Acronis. He spoke about how the company is supporting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, how the threat landscape has evolved, and what India needs to do to strengthen its position in the global cybersecurity ecosystem.

A local approach to a global problem

Rather than selling directly, Acronis has built its India presence through a network of about 500 partners. Half of them are based in smaller towns and cities.

"We are a channel-first organisation. We work through our partners who understand their local markets better than anyone else," Chhabra explained. "That's why we don't sell directly. It allows our partners to decide their pricing and approach."

These partners receive training through a mix of offline and online formats and get access to materials like customer education guides and on-demand videos. Acronis's partner portal also helps them deliver support to their own clients. According to Chhabra, remote deployment tools mean physical presence is no longer essential. "Our solutions can be installed and monitored remotely, so geography doesn't limit access anymore," he said.

Changing role of data in business

The role of data has shifted significantly in recent years. "Ten years ago, data was mostly used for accounting or executive decision-making. Now it's the foundation of every department—from operations to sales," Chhabra noted.

The volume of data being generated has also exploded. "The amount of data created last year alone is roughly equal to what the world generated over the past ten years combined," he added. This surge is also fuelling demand for secure data centres, but it comes with growing responsibility.

"All of this data needs to be protected. And that's where modern cybersecurity becomes critical," he said.

New threats, new challenges

The nature of cyber threats has changed just as dramatically. "Earlier, antivirus software and basic backup systems were enough for most companies. Today, it's a completely different scenario," Chhabra said.

The pandemic and the rise of remote work have extended the traditional boundaries of security. "Earlier, companies only had to protect a few in-house systems. Now the whole world is the office. People are working from unsecured internet connections, which increases the risk of breaches."

He also pointed to the rise of AI-driven cyberattacks. "Today's attacks are more sophisticated. Fileless attacks, phishing, DDoS—they're not just one-off incidents. Some of them stay hidden, escalate privileges, and even infect backup systems before demanding ransom."

Is India Ready to Lead in Cybersecurity?

When asked whether India could become a cybersecurity leader in South Asia, Chhabra said it depends on how we define readiness. "If we're talking about talent, absolutely. India has no shortage of skilled people. We've been exporting tech talent globally for years," he said.

However, he noted a disconnect between education and industry needs. "Our institutions still teach outdated tools. Most graduates need significant upskilling before they're ready for modern technologies," he said. "We also need more investment in R&D. For example, Singapore provides incentives to companies setting up R&D centres, even covering part of the salary costs. We can learn from that."

The need for data collaboration—and caution

As cybersecurity becomes more global, Chhabra stressed the importance of cross-border data collaboration. "Threat intelligence systems around the world feed on data shared globally. This helps companies stay ahead of new threats," he said.

But he also warned that data sharing should not compromise individual rights. "Regulations like GDPR give users control over their personal data. That balance between collaboration and privacy is important," he added.

Advice for everyday users

Chhabra also shared advice for young people and everyday users, particularly those in smaller towns or vulnerable communities. "People should avoid clicking on unknown links—especially on WhatsApp forwards. These often contain malware or phishing traps."

He also recommended using different, strong passwords for different apps and checking government platforms like Sanchar Saathi to monitor mobile numbers linked to one's Aadhaar.

"Even basic things like searching for customer care numbers online can be risky. You might end up calling a scam number," he said. "The attackers rely on urgency or the fear of missing out to trick people. It's important to slow down and verify."

While concluding he said,"We've made progress, but we still have a long way to go."