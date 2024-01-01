CynLr

News and Trends

HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV

Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Pavestone's Technology Fund Closes at INR 816 Cr

The fund aims to invest in early growth-stage B2B tech companies addressing challenges from emerging technologies like AI, immersive reality, cloud computing, and advanced engineering, while also considering trends like digitalization and ESG.

News and Trends

Funding Pulse: Key Startup Deals This Week, Nov 02–08

The first week of November has seen significant investments across various sectors, from home financing to fitness, spacetech, and electric mobility. Here's a roundup of the key startup funding news from November 02–08.

News and Trends

DeepTech Robotics Startup CynLr Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Funding

CynLr's new funding will expand its team and supply chain, enhancing hardware and software to improve customer experience and reduce costs, boosting operational efficiency and product reliability.