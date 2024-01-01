CynLr
HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV
Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.
Pavestone's Technology Fund Closes at INR 816 Cr
The fund aims to invest in early growth-stage B2B tech companies addressing challenges from emerging technologies like AI, immersive reality, cloud computing, and advanced engineering, while also considering trends like digitalization and ESG.
Funding Pulse: Key Startup Deals This Week, Nov 02–08
The first week of November has seen significant investments across various sectors, from home financing to fitness, spacetech, and electric mobility. Here's a roundup of the key startup funding news from November 02–08.
DeepTech Robotics Startup CynLr Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Funding
CynLr's new funding will expand its team and supply chain, enhancing hardware and software to improve customer experience and reduce costs, boosting operational efficiency and product reliability.