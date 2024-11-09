Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Funding Pulse: Key Startup Deals This Week, Nov 02–08 The first week of November has seen significant investments across various sectors, from home financing to fitness, spacetech, and electric mobility. Here's a roundup of the key startup funding news from November 02–08.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R-T-B] Founders of Boldfit, Hala Mobility, CynLr, The Hosteller, GalaxEye, Easy Home Finance, & Marut Drones

1. Easy Home Finance

  • Funding Amount: USD 35 Million
  • Investors: Ranjan Pai's family office, Claypond Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's Asia Rising Fund, Xponentia Capital, Finsight Ventures, Harbourfront Capital, Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund
  • Overview: Founded in 2017, Easy Home Finance focuses on home loan disbursement, catering primarily to homebuyers in government housing schemes. This Mumbai-based platform sources a significant portion of its applications digitally and through government partnerships, alongside traditional channels like brokers.

2. Boldfit

  • Funding Amount: USD 13 Million
  • Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners
  • Overview: Boldfit, a direct-to-consumer fitness startup founded by Pallav Bihani in 2018, has carved out a niche in fitness and sports gear. The Bengaluru-based company offers products including apparel, equipment, supplements, and accessories for sports like basketball and cycling.

3. GalaxEye

  • Funding Amount: USD 10 Million
  • Investors: MountTech Growth Fund - Kavachh, Mela Ventures, Speciale Invest, ideaForge, Samarthya Investment Advisors, Infosys
  • Overview: Founded in 2020, Bengaluru-based GalaxEye is a spacetech startup specialising in satellite imaging technology. Co-founders Suyash Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta, and Rakshit Bhatt have developed a unique multi-sensor imaging solution combining Optical Multi-Spectral Imaging (MSI) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for continuous, all-weather data collection.

4. CynLr (Cybernetics Laboratory)

  • Funding Amount: USD 10 Million
  • Investors: Pavestone, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), Speciale Invest, InfoEdge's Redstart
  • Overview: Founded by Gokul NA and Nikhil Ramaswamy in 2019, CynLr is a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup focused on transforming automation. Their Visual Robot Platform equips machines with human-like visual intelligence, enabling robots to grasp and manipulate objects in complex environments.

5. Marut Drones

  • Funding Amount: USD 6.2 Million
  • Investors: Lok Capital
  • Overview: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones, founded by Prem Kumar Vislawath, Suraj Peddi, and Sai Kumar Chinthala in 2019, is a pioneer in drone technology with applications in agriculture and disaster management. Their DGCA-certified agricultural drone, the AG365H, assists with tasks like fish feeding, fertiliser broadcasting, and pesticide spraying, supporting the agricultural community.

6. Hala Mobility

  • Funding Amount: USD 6 Million
  • Investors: Srikanth Reddy, Snehith Reddy, Previa Health Founder Phani Ramineni, Rohan Bajaj syndicate via Invstt, Sarthy Angels, Bestvantage, and a network of HNIs and family offices
  • Overview: Founded in 2020, Hyderabad-based Hala Mobility offers a comprehensive EV-as-a-Service platform designed for e-commerce and gig economy drivers. Founded by Srikanth Reddy, Snehith Reddy Meda, and Anand Pareek, Hala Mobility's platform includes software for EV management and maintenance, ensuring high uptime.

7. The Hosteller

  • Funding Amount: USD 5.7 Million
  • Investors: V3 Ventures, Synergy Capital Partners, Unit e Consulting LLP, Real Time Angel Fund (Climber Capital), Ice VC, AL Trust (Thrive Ventures), and angel investors including Harsh Shah, Akash Hiren Zaveri, and Vedang Patel
  • Overview: Founded in 2014, The Hosteller is a budget hostel chain that caters to Gen Z and millennial travelers. With more than 50 properties across India, The Hosteller provides affordable and experiential stays.

These startups reflect India's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, leveraging innovation across finance, fitness, spacetech, robotics, drone technology, electric mobility, and hospitality. The funding raised this week underscores investor confidence in India's startups, with significant capital flowing into high-potential sectors and promising entrepreneurs leading the way.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James