CynLr's new funding will expand its team and supply chain, enhancing hardware and software to improve customer experience and reduce costs, boosting operational efficiency and product reliability.

Bengaluru-based deeptech robotics startup CynLr (Cybernetics Laboratory) has successfully raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by Pavestone and Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), bringing its total funding to USD 15.2 million.

Existing investors, including Speciale Invest and InfoEdge's Redstart, also participated in this round.

CynLr plans to use the fresh funds to double its team size to 120 employees, expanding across India, the US, and Switzerland. This growth will focus on bolstering research, software development, and business functions, particularly in sales and operations.

"With the new round of funding, CynLr will focus on enhancing its hardware reliability, improving the user experience by enhancing its SW performance, and reducing costs for the customer," said Gokul NA, Founder, Design, Product, and Brand, CynLr.

"CynLr manages an extensive supply chain of 400+ parts sourced across 14 countries and will expand its manufacturing capacity to achieve the goal of deploying one robot system per day and reach the $22 million revenue milestone by 2027," he added.

Founded in 2019 by Gokul NA and Nikhil Ramaswamy, CynLr specialises in Visual Object Sentence, Robotics, and Cybernetics. The organisation's mission is to simplify automation and optimise manufacturing processes for Universal Factories.

CynLr's visual robot platform transforms machines into Sentient robots with human-like visual intelligence, enabling them to comprehend, grasp, and manipulate objects in complex and unpredicted environments.

A major milestone for CynLr was the recent opening of its Design and Research Center at Unlimitrust Campus in Prilly, Switzerland, inaugurated by Prilly's Mayor Alain Gillièron during the Swiss-Indian Innovation Week. This center collaborates closely with Swiss research institutions like EPFL LASA and CSEM to advance CynLr's pioneering work in robotic vision.

At the core of CynLr's technology is the CyRo, a modular, three-armed robotic system powered by CLX-01, a proprietary vision stack inspired by human eye functions. Unlike traditional machine learning systems that rely on static data inputs, CLX-01 dynamically captures depth and detail using real-time motion, even in challenging lighting conditions. This capability, dubbed "Event Imaging," enables CyRo to handle transparent or reflective objects seamlessly, making it highly adaptable to varying manufacturing needs.

"CarL's concept of a 'Universal Factory' will simplify and eliminate the Minimum Order Quantity bottleneck for manufacturing. Furthermore, the idea of changing automation by simply downloading taskrecipe from an online platform makes factories to be product-agnostic that can produce entirely new products out of the same factory at a click of a button, is a future that we look forward to," said Sridhar Rampalli, Managing Partner, Pavestone Capital.

"Automating using a state-of-the-art industrial robot today costs 3x the price of a robot in customization, along with 24+ months of design modifications. This is the significant technological bottleneck that the team at CynLr is solving, paving the way for long-overdue evolution in automation," added Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest.