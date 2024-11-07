Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Hostel Chain The Hosteller Secures INR 48 Cr Funding Led by V3 Ventures, Targets Major Expansion With this fresh series A funding, the Mumbai-based chain plans to deepen its presence across popular Indian travel destinations like Rishikesh, Manali, Bengaluru, and Delhi, while also exploring new tourist hubs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pranav Dangi, Founder and CEO of The Hosteller

The Hosteller, a leading Indian backpacker hostel chain, has secured INR 48 crore (USD 5.7 million) in its Series A funding round. This round was led by V3 Ventures, with significant contributions from Synergy Capital Partners, Unit e Consulting LLP, Real Time Angel Fund (Climber Capital), Ice VC, and AL Trust (Thrive Ventures).

Notable angel investors included Harsh Shah of Naman Group Family Office, Akash Hiren Zaveri, founder of Plix, and Vedang Patel, founder of The Souled Store.

The funding mix includes INR 32 crore in equity from V3 Ventures and INR 16 crore in venture debt from Blacksoil.

This is The Hosteller's first major fundraising since its USD 1 million seed round in 2021.

With this fresh capital, the Mumbai-based chain plans to deepen its presence across popular Indian travel destinations like Rishikesh, Manali, Bengaluru, and Delhi, while also exploring new tourist hubs.

Pranav Dangi, Founder and CEO of The Hosteller, said, "This investment will strengthen our mission to offer standardised, tech-enabled accommodations pan-India for the backpacking community. We aim to scale from our current 2,500 beds to 10,000 beds by March 2026. The fresh capital will help us accelerate our expansion and attract customers from untapped regions."

Founded in 2014, The Hosteller has grown to over 50 properties across India, offering affordable and experiential stays tailored to Gen Z and millennial travelers.

The company plans to add 75 new properties this year as it competes with other hostel brands like goSTOPS, Wudstay, and Backpackers Panda, solidifying its place in India's thriving travel and hospitality market.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James